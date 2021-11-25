Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
One million people set to receive ‘bags of kindness’ in Christmas charity drive

By Press Association
November 25, 2021, 12:04 am Updated: November 25, 2021, 7:35 am
Volunteers delivering boxes during last year’s campaign (Love Your Neighbour/PA)
A charity is aiming to surprise a million people in the UK with “bags of kindness” this Christmas.

The Love Christmas scheme, run by church-based charity Love Your Neighbour, will deliver food, clothes and gifts to people around the country who are in need of support.

It relies on thousands of volunteers to donate, as well as packing and delivering the parcels to their neighbours.

Last year the scheme, which won praise from both Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer, reached 775,000 people in more than 300,000 homes – and the charity hopes its 2021 drive, which launches on Thursday, will surpass the million mark.

Love Christmas is supported by award-winning musician Guvna B, real name Isaac Borquaye, who said: “It’s the human condition to want to help others, and people have put aside things that usually divide them to come together.

“The beautiful thing about this is it doesn’t matter who you are, where you have come from or what background you have, you can get involved and benefit from Love Christmas and make a positive impact to society.”

According to the charity, the aim of distributing the bags is both “helping each recipient materially and enabling them to feel the warmth of human connection”.

Love Your Neighbour’s cross-denominational network of churches is joined by charities, businesses and other local organisations to help deliver the packages.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said: “It is wonderful to see such a diversity of networks, churches and people, working alongside each other to inspire greater hope and joy in streets and neighbourhoods across the United Kingdom.”

To find out more, go to loveyourneighbour.uk/lovechristmas

