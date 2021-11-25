Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
London hospital to give man world’s first 3D printed prosthetic eye

By Press Association
November 25, 2021, 12:05 am Updated: November 25, 2021, 3:54 pm
Steve Verze pictured at an earlier fitting of the the world’s first 3D printed eye (Moorfields Eye Hospital)
A London hospital patient will become the first person in the world to have a 3D printed prosthetic eye.

Steve Varze, from Hackney, will receive a new left eye on Thursday at Moorfields Eye Hospital.

A 3D printed eye is more realistic than a traditional acrylic prosthetic eye.

Currently, patients undergo a two-hour session to mould their eye socket, before the prosthesis is fitted and then painted. This process takes six weeks.

However, the 3D printed prosthetic should reduce the manufacturing process to two to three weeks, with the initial appointment taking just half an hour, Moorfields Eye Hospital said.

Mr Varze, an engineer in his 40s, said that he has always felt self-conscious about his prosthetic eye.

“I’ve needed a prosthetic since I was 20, and I’ve always felt self-conscious about it,” he said.

“When I leave my home I often take a second glance in the mirror, and I’ve not liked what I’ve seen.

“This new eye looks fantastic and, being based on 3D digital printing technology, it’s only going to be better and better.”

Professor Mandeep Sagoo, consultant ophthalmologist at Moorfields Eye Hospital, said the staff were “excited” at the potential of a fully digital prosthetic eye.

He added: “We hope the forthcoming clinical trial will provide us with robust evidence about the value of this new technology, showing what a difference it makes for patients. It clearly has the potential to reduce waiting lists.”

