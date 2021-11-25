Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stay-at-home guidance has cost lives from lung cancer, charity says

By Press Association
November 25, 2021, 12:06 am
Lung cancer is the most common cause of death in the UK (PA)
Telling people to stay at home with a cough during the pandemic has led to people with lung cancer being diagnosed too late, according to a report.

The UK Lung Cancer Coalition (UKLCC) said improvements in survival that were occurring before Covid-19 are now in “jeopardy” unless urgent action is taken.

It estimates that delays in diagnosis caused by Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions may result in a drop of up to 5.3% in five-year survival in England.

The proportion of people living at least five years could drop from 17.6% (for patients diagnosed 2014 to 2018) to around 12.3% for those diagnosed during the pandemic, it said.

The coalition warned this may lead to more than 2,500 extra deaths in the UK.

Professor Robert Rintoul, chair of the UKLCC’s clinical advisory group, said: “Prior to the pandemic, real progress was being made in raising five-year survival rates.

“But Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on early diagnosis of lung cancer and has compromised our target of driving up five-year UK survival to 25% by 2025.

“Lung cancer patients have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

“Government guidance to stay at home with a cough, reluctance to engage with healthcare services during lockdown, and pressures on already over-burdened health services have inevitably resulted in a fall in referrals and increase in late-stage presentations of the disease.

“We need to take urgent action to get back on track.”

The UKLCC’s report is calling for a national screening programme across the UK as well as twice-yearly national and regional public awareness campaigns linked to a dedicated lung cancer helpline.

Lung cancer is the most common cause of death in the UK, accounting for around 35,100 deaths every year.

About 80% of lung cancer deaths are caused by smoking, with many others caused by exposure to second-hand smoke.

However, around 10 to 15% of lung cancers in the UK occur in people who have never smoked.

