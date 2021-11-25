Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Most men ‘do not know any symptoms of prostate cancer’

By Press Association
November 25, 2021, 12:06 am Updated: November 25, 2021, 6:43 am
Men are unaware of many prostate cancer symptoms, a survey has found (PA)
Men are unaware of many prostate cancer symptoms, a survey has found (PA)

Most men do not know any symptoms of prostate cancer, according to a new poll.

The survey for YouGov found men were generally unable to identify any signs, which include the need to pee more frequently (often during the night), needing to rush to the toilet, difficulty in starting to pee or weak urine flow.

Other symptoms include feeling that the bladder has not emptied fully and blood in the urine or semen.

Signs of more advanced cancer can include bone and back pain, a loss of appetite, testicular pain and unintentional weight loss.

The poll of 1,456 men found 68% did not know any symptoms of prostate cancer.

Even among older men, who are most at risk, 62% of men aged 50 to 59 did not know any signs, nor did 60% of 60 to 69-year-olds and 54% of 70 to 79-year-olds.

Only one in eight men (13%) spotted the most recognised symptom, which is having to – or feeling the need to – urinate more frequently.

Overall, one in five men have had a prostate check with a medic, with men more likely to have an examination as they get older.

However, many are reluctant to get checked out, with one in five (18%) of all men saying they are “not very” or “not at all” willing to take such a test, including the 6% who said they definitely would not have one.

In the poll, many men were aware that a healthy diet can reduce the risk of prostate cancer (59%) and that prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men.

However, just one in three (35%) knew that genetics plays a role, with men more likely to develop the cancer if a male relative has done so.

Furthermore, just 11% knew that prostate cancer does not necessarily require immediate treatment once discovered.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men in the UK, with more than 47,500 cases and around 11,500 deaths each year.

Amy Rylance, head of improving care at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, which makes it especially concerning that most men aren’t aware of some basic facts about the disease.

“However, it’s important to note that prostate cancer doesn’t usually have symptoms until it’s already spread. This means men can’t afford to wait for symptoms before they act and should consider their risk instead.

“Prostate cancer mainly affects men over 50, and the risk is higher for black men or men with a family history of prostate cancer over 45.

“These men should consider speaking to their GP about the pros and cons of a PSA test.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]