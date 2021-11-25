Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

What the papers say – November 25

By Press Association
November 25, 2021, 4:29 am
The drowning of dozens of migrants when their boat capsized off the French coast leads the nation’s front pages.

The Daily Telegraph reports that 31 migrants died in the Channel disaster.

Boris Johnson has urged France to do more to stop human traffickers getting away with murder, according to the Daily Mail and the Daily Express.

Metro asks why French police did not prevent refugees from making the perilous journey.

The Guardian and the Financial Times both note it was the deadliest incident in a recent surge of clandestine small-boat crossings.

The Times features the same photo as the FT, showing migrants preparing to launch a boat into the Channel near the French coastal town of Wimereux.

The Daily Mirror describes it as a “human tragedy”, and pictures children crammed into a dinghy to make the same crossing as the ill-fated boat.

The Independent also calls it a “tragedy”, while the i describes as “horror” the fact the migrants died “in search of a better life”.

The Daily Star’s front page, meanwhile, also features the disaster, but leads with Nasa’s Dart spacecraft departing on a mission to knock an asteroid off course.

