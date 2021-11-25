Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK

Man charged with murder as stabbing victim named

By Press Association
November 25, 2021, 8:37 am
Jordan Cody-Foster was stabbed to death in the Butetown area of Cardiff (South Wales Police/PA)
A man stabbed to death in Cardiff has been named as Jordan Cody-Foster.

The 31-year-old father died following an attack in Hansen Street, Butetown, on Tuesday.

His family said they are “grieved and saddened” but appealed for calm among his friends and urged: “Do not take any action into your own hands.”

A 44-year-old man, who was arrested in Splott, was charged with murder on Wednesday.

Steven White will appear before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

In a tribute, Mr Cody-Foster’s family said: “He was deeply loved by everyone.

“The early years of Jordan’s life were filled with love and hope, and he enjoyed many sporting activities.

“We also pray for the peace of God to keep and comfort us and Jordan’s friends at this very difficult time.

“We also ask for calm from those who knew him in respect of his memory and do not take any action into your own hands.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence *410667.

