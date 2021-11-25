Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Funeral to be held for schoolboy, 10, killed in Caerphilly dog attack

By Press Association
November 25, 2021, 9:07 am
Jack Lis, 10, who died after being attacked by a dog (Family handout/South Wales Police)
Jack Lis, 10, who died after being attacked by a dog (Family handout/South Wales Police)

The funeral of a 10-year-old boy who was killed in a dog attack in South Wales will be held on Thursday.

Jack Lis, from Pentwyn, Penyrheol, died after being mauled by the dog while playing at a friend’s house after school on Monday November 8.

He is said to have suffered “unsurvivable” injuries and was pronounced dead just after 4pm.

A service for him will be held at St Martin’s Church, Caerphilly, at midday, following a procession of cars through the town.

A fundraiser set up on behalf of Jack’s mother, Emma Whitfield, to help pay for his funeral has to date raised more than £16,000.

Ms Whitfield and Jack’s father have described him as “the sweetest of boys”, and said he had made them the “proudest parents”.

The heartbroken family said their “lives will never be the same without Jack”.

Adding: “We will forever miss his quirky ways and his stories that he would spend so long telling us.”

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the dog attack.

Gwent Police said the dog involved in the attack was 15 months old but the force is still working to identify its breed.

