Student warns of e-moped risks after almost losing leg

By Press Association
November 25, 2021, 11:33 am
Student Eleanor Young almost lost her leg in an e-moped crash in Rome (Handout/PA)
A student who was badly injured in an e-moped crash in Rome has warned about the risks the machines pose after she almost lost a leg.

Eleanor Young, from Nettleham, near Lincoln, suffered a double break of her right leg and a severed artery when she was collided with a Smart car while on holiday in the Italian capital in August 2020.

The 21-year-old Newcastle University modern languages student also suffered dental fractures, was in intensive care for five days, and needed three operations before she was flown home.

Ms Young has undergone five further procedures in the UK and had to give up her studies for a year while she recovered at home with her parents.

Eleanor Young had to undergo eight operations following the crash in Rome (Handout/PA)

Investigations are continuing into the crash and she has appointed lawyers from the firm Irwin Mitchell to help her access the specialist rehabilitation she needs.

She said: “Thankfully I can’t remember too much of the accident but I remember a few minutes later being on the ground and trying to get up.

“A passer-by told me not to and I immediately knew something was seriously wrong with my leg.

“I was in that much shock that I couldn’t really feel much pain. I remember going to hospital and having an MRI scan but the next thing I remember was waking up in hospital the next day with rods in my legs and being told that they nearly had to amputate my leg.

“Part of the bone in my leg had been shattered. I had an open compound fracture of my right tibia and severed an artery in my leg.

“I had two emergency surgeries abroad – one to save my leg and a second to put rods in to fix the bone together.

“Following the incident I’ve had to have a number of surgeries to fix my leg as it was deformed and I had non-union of the bone. It will never be the same again.

“My life went from an ordinary one for someone my age to one that seemed to be medical appointment after medical appointment and further operations.

“The collision has affected my life in so many ways.

“I had to defer a year of university and had to move back home with my parents. I was unable to properly get out of the house for months and I felt very alone.

“Since August 2020 I’ve had eight surgeries on my leg and a surgical procedure in my mouth due to severe damage to my teeth.

“A lot of people, particularly younger people, think e-scooters and e-mopeds are fun.

“However, like any vehicles, they can lead to serious injuries.”

Jayne Murphy, her specialist international serious injury lawyer, said: “E-mopeds are one of a number of new electric vehicles now in use across Europe and the UK.

“The most common type is an e-scooter and there is an emerging trend of high accident rates connected with their use.

“Those using e-mopeds and e-scooters, whether at home or whilst on holiday, need to exercise caution as these vehicles are unfamiliar to other road users, including pedestrians.”

