Man arrested over Bobbi-Anne McLeod murder released without charge

By Press Association
November 25, 2021, 12:39 pm
A crime scene investigator searches woodland near Thurlestone Walk (Ben Birchall/PA)
One of the two men arrested on suspicion of the murder of a Plymouth teenager who disappeared on Saturday has been released without charge.

Bobbi-Anne McLeod, 18, was last seen alive at a bus stop in Leigham at around 6pm on Saturday evening as she made her way to meet a friend in the town centre.

A body, believed to be that of Ms McLeod, was found at Bovisand on Tuesday afternoon – a beach around 7 miles from where she was last seen.

Two men, aged 24 and 26, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday.

Crime scene investigators near Sheepstor Road in Plymouth, after the body of a woman was found (Ben Birchall/PA)

Devon and Cornwall Police said on Thursday that the 26-year-old man has since been released from custody without charge and no further action will be taken against him.

The 24-year-old is still being held, the force said.

Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Leaper is due to give an update on the progress of the case later on Thursday.

Ms McLeod’s headphones and tobacco were found at the Bampton Road bus stop where she was last seen, one of her friend’s said.

The 19-year-old, who asked not to be named, described Ms McLeod as “the nicest person”.

“She just used to light up the room, she always knew how to make you laugh. She was sweet – and she was so tiny,” she said.

“Bobbi was always small, she never grew.”

Locals have been laying floral tributes close to the site of Ms McLeod’s disappearance.

A candlelit vigil for the teenager close to the bus stop is planned for 6pm on Thursday.

