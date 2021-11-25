Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Car procession and mourners in red at funeral for boy mauled by dog

By Press Association
November 25, 2021, 1:11 pm Updated: November 25, 2021, 1:51 pm
The coffin of Jack Lis is carried into St Martin’s Church, Caerphilly (Ben Birchall/PA)
The coffin of Jack Lis is carried into St Martin’s Church, Caerphilly (Ben Birchall/PA)

Hundreds of people wearing red and carrying red balloons gathered for the funeral of a boy killed by a dog as his mother paid an emotional tribute to him, saying: “See you later dude.”

Jack Lis, 10, died after being mauled by the dog while playing at a friend’s house after school earlier this month.

A service for the schoolboy, from Pentwyn, Penyrheol, in South Wales, was held at St Martin’s Church in nearby Caerphilly on Thursday after a procession of high-end cars, including a silver DeLorean DMC-12 and red Mustang, was led around the town and castle.

Residents of the town lined the pavements leading to the church while the words of Reverend Mark Greenaway-Robbins, who led the service, were played on speakers outside.

The order of service for the funeral of Jack Lis at St Martin’s Church, Caerphilly (Ben Birchall/PA)
The order of service for the funeral of Jack Lis at St Martin’s Church, Caerphilly (Ben Birchall/PA)

Jack’s grandfather, referred to as Bampy Nigel, spoke during the service and said: “I hope he looks down on everything we do with a smile. We want to make him as proud of us as we are of him.”

A tribute from his best friend, which was read out, said: “Jack you went away too soon. I never got to say goodbye but I look forward to the day we meet again.

“Thanks for being an amazing friend, you will always be in my heart.”

In an emotional reading, Jack’s mother Emma Whitfield said: “I spent the last  10 years watching you grow and we got to start seeing you grow into an amazing man.

“My heart aches so bad that we won’t get to see you grow into that incredible man.

“This isn’t goodbye, this is a see you later dude.”

One of the cars in the funeral procession of Jack Lis as it arrives at St Martin’s Church, Caerphilly (Ben Birchall/PA)
One of the cars in the funeral procession of Jack Lis as it arrives at St Martin’s Church, Caerphilly (Ben Birchall/PA)

Music tributes included Start Over by Flame, See You Again by Wiz Khalifa, and Family Tree by Ramz.

Instead of flowers the family asked that donations be made to the charity 2 Wish Upon A Star, which supports those affected by the sudden death of a young person.

Jack’s love of rap music, cars and drifting were talked about during the service and a picture of his favourite car, a Toyota Supra, was displayed on his coffin.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]