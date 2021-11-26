Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK

Man charged with murder after woman found dead in own home

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 12:47 am
June Fox-Roberts,65, whose body was found in St Annes Drive in Llantwit Fardre, Pontypridd (Family/South Wales Police/PA)
June Fox-Roberts,65, whose body was found in St Annes Drive in Llantwit Fardre, Pontypridd (Family/South Wales Police/PA)

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in her home in Pontypridd.

The body of June Fox-Roberts, 65, was discovered at her house in St Annes Drive, Llantwit Fardre, at around 2.45pm on Sunday.

South Wales Police said 25-year-old Luke Deeley has been charged with murder, with the Pontypridd man due to appear before Merthyr Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The circumstances of Ms Fox-Robert’s death have not been made public but on Tuesday the force said officers attended the property after being contacted by a concerned family member.

The force said it has increased patrols and officers continue to carry out door-to-door inquiries and follow up information from the public.

Detective Superintendent Darren George said: “I would again like to offer my personal thanks to the local community for their support during the investigation, the charging of a 25-year-old local man is quite clearly a significant development in the investigation and I hope this goes some way in offering reassurance to the local community.

“I can also confirm that there are currently no known links between June and the person charged.

“I once again urge people not to speculate on social media, my thoughts remain with June and her family who we continue to support through specially trained officers”.

Information or footage which could assist the investigation can be submitted via an online portal at

mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP21B41-PO1

People can also contact police quoting occurrence 2100408848 by either phoning 101, emailing SWP101@south-wales.police.uk, visiting

bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo

or sending a private message on Facebook or Twitter.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

