What the papers say – November 26

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 3:53 am
What the papers say – November 26 (PA)
Britain and France’s response to the deaths of 27 people who drowned attempting to cross the English Channel leads many of the papers.

Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron are struggling to coordinate a “coherent response” amid strained post-Brexit relations, according to the Financial Times.

The Daily Mail reports that the Prime Minister has asked Mr Macron to allow British personnel to patrol French beaches used by smugglers to launch boats, while the Daily Express goes further by saying that UK troops will patrol the French coastline.

The Independent focuses on Mr Johnson’s rejection of calls to provide safe routes for refugees to reach Britain from continental Europe, as campaigners warn that security measures will force migrants to seek increasingly perilous routes.

The Daily Telegraph leads with an interview with a man who fears his wife is among the victims of Wednesday’s tragedy, after her GPS signal abruptly stopped as he was tracking her journey across the sea.

The i and Metro both highlight desperate migrants who are still willing to risk their lives crossing the Channel in search for a better life in the UK, despite the disaster.

The flimsy dinghies used by people traffickers to send migrants to sea are the focus of the Daily Mirror.

The Times pictures a group of migrants who have not been seen since Wednesday’s incident, but leads with six African nations being placed under England’s red list travel restrictions due to a new Covid-19 variant.

The Guardian also leads with the travel ban, reporting that scientists have sounded the alarm over what is feared to be the worst variant yet.

Entertainment stories are splashed across the front pages of The Sun, which reports that I’m A Celebrity bosses fear a star exodus, and the Daily Star, which pictures Madonna under a bed.

