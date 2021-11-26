Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Solar Orbiter to perform risky flyby of Earth

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 1:39 pm Updated: November 26, 2021, 3:13 pm
Solar Orbiter to perform a risky flyby of the Earth (ESA/PA)
The Solar Orbiter will risk colliding into space debris on Saturday as it returns towards Earth for a flyby before starting its main science mission to explore the Sun.

The manoeuvre will place the spacecraft on to the correct orbit for its science phase to begin.

At closest approach, it will be around 460km above our planet – in the Low Earth Orbit zone.

This is where the International Space Station and many other spacecraft can be found, as well as a lot of space debris.

The presence of the space junk means there is a small risk the Solar Orbiter may collide with it.

But the journey to this region is not without danger either.

The spacecraft will fly through another well-used orbital region, called Geostationary orbit, which again is congested with space debris and other satellites.

The European Space Agency (ESA) said it will closely monitor the situation and perform collision avoidance manoeuvres if necessary.

Any evasive action will be taken on Friday, about six hours before close approach.

However, the flyby offers a unique opportunity for science – it can collect data on the Earth’s magnetic field, which can be compared to that from ESA’s Cluster and Swarm missions to give a more detailed, three dimensional description of this highly changeable region around our planet.

After the flyby, regular Venus gravity assists will bring the spacecraft higher over the Sun’s never-before-seen poles, providing new details about how activity on the Sun generates space weather.

Once the Orbiter comes up from Low Earth Orbit and passes above Geostationary orbit, it is out of the risk zone. This should be about one hour after its minimum distance to Earth.

As the mission zooms off, flying with ever-so-slightly less energy than it arrived with, it and its mission teams will never have to consider space debris again.

The spacecraft was launched last February and will orbit the Sun, beaming back high-resolution photos and measuring the solar wind as part of the mission led by ESA and partly funded by the UK Space Agency.

