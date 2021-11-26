Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
People share their frustration amid red list travel disruption

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 6:15 pm
A plane lands on the southern runway at Heathrow airport (Steve Parsons/PA)
People have shared their frustration at having their travel plans disrupted, after the Government’s decision to put six southern African countries on the red list.

Gill Dixon, a 52-year-old risk and compliance director from Kent, told the PA news agency that she travelled to South Africa for her nephew’s memorial service.

“I’m very angry, this came out of the blue. I’m here due to a family bereavement not for pleasure.

“It’s utterly ridiculous, we could have had more warning”, she said.

Ms Dixon is due to return to the UK on Monday. “I won’t get back before we have to quarantine in a hotel,” she said.

South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia were put on the UK’s red list at noon on Friday.

Passengers arriving from those countries after 4am on Sunday will be required to spend 10 days in a quarantine hotel at a cost of £2,285.

Those arriving before then will need to self-isolate at home for 10 days and take additional coronavirus tests.

Direct flights from the six countries are banned until the hotel quarantine scheme resumes, leading to cancellations by airlines including British Airways and Virgin Atlantic.

Gary Mackenzie, a 35-year-old manager of a technology company from the Cotswolds, is in South Africa for a family reunion.

He told PA that he was considering flying home via a third country and isolating there, rather than doing the UK’s hotel quarantine with his two-year-old child.

“If we’d had 48 hours to get back then we’d probably have done that, more notice would have been nice for us personally.

He added: “We knew it was always a risk this happened when we booked the trip so it’s frustrating, but I do understand the reasons.”

Symran Padam, a 30-year-old hairdresser from Coventry, is due to fly to South Africa in December with her husband for his sister’s wedding.

She now does not know whether they will make the trip.

“My husband hasn’t seen his family now for over three years, I’m just absolutely devastated and so angry with the whole situation,” she said.

“(I’m) still holding hope it may change in two weeks but who knows”, she added.

