Man dies after car hit by falling tree By Press Association November 26, 2021, 6:33 pm The PSNI said the Dublin Road in Antrim had been closed after a man was killed when his car was hit by a falling tree (Niall Carson/PA) A man has died after his car was hit by a falling tree in Northern Ireland. The incident happened on the Dublin Road in Antrim on Friday. A PSNI spokesman said the road remains closed in both directions and diversions are in place. ⚠️ Yellow weather warning UPDATED ⚠️Strong winds across Scotland, Northern Ireland and western EnglandFriday 0900 – 2359Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfsStay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/yeddl3IcWd— Met Office (@metoffice) November 25, 2021 It comes as the Met Office issued a warning for strong winds as Storm Arwen arrives in the UK. A weather warning is in place for Northern Ireland throughout Friday and until 6pm on Saturday, with gusts of wind up to 60mph predicted. Ferry sailings from Belfast and Larne ports have been cancelled on Friday, as has the Ballycastle to Rathlin Island ferry.