Man dies after car hit by falling tree

A man has died after his car was hit by a falling tree in Northern Ireland.

The incident happened on the Dublin Road in Antrim on Friday.

A PSNI spokesman said the road remains closed in both directions and diversions are in place.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning UPDATED ⚠️ Strong winds across Scotland, Northern Ireland and western England Friday 0900 – 2359 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/yeddl3IcWd — Met Office (@metoffice) November 25, 2021

It comes as the Met Office issued a warning for strong winds as Storm Arwen arrives in the UK.

A weather warning is in place for Northern Ireland throughout Friday and until 6pm on Saturday, with gusts of wind up to 60mph predicted.

Ferry sailings from Belfast and Larne ports have been cancelled on Friday, as has the Ballycastle to Rathlin Island ferry.