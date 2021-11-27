Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Hundreds of thousands of trees to be planted across England

By Press Association
November 27, 2021, 12:01 am
The funds will support natural regeneration and urban greening projects across England (Ben Birchall/PA)
The funds will support natural regeneration and urban greening projects across England (Ben Birchall/PA)

Hundreds of thousands of trees will be planted in England following funds awarded as part of National Tree Week.

The initiative, funded by the Nature for Climate Fund and announced by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the Forestry Commission, will see £12 million allocated to successful applicants to four different funds.

The funds will support natural regeneration and urban greening projects across England.

The Local Authority Treescapes Fund will plant 260,000 trees outside of woodlands in 139 local authorities and the Urban Tree Challenge Fund will plant a further 25,000 trees in England’s urban areas.

A third fund, The Woods into Management Forestry Innovation Fund, will finance 17 projects to help woodlands recover from the impact of pests and diseases.

The Tree Production Innovation Fund will make more than £1 million available to 16 projects to diversify England’s trees.

Forestry Minister Lord Zac Goldsmith said that trees are at the heart of the UK’s “ambitious” environmental plans.

“This targeted package of funding will help us to build back greener and regenerate natural spaces across the country for the benefit of all,” he said.

“Trees are at the heart of our ambitious environmental programme as we work to deliver on the promises we made at Cop26 and treble tree planting rates by the end of this Parliament.

“At the local level, trees and woodlands are the lifeblood of communities, essential to supporting wellbeing, reducing pollution and improving people’s quality of life.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal