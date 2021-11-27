Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK

Night Tube restart hit by eight-hour drivers’ strike

By Press Association
November 27, 2021, 12:34 pm
The RMT union will walk out at 8.30pm on the Victoria and Central lines (PA)
Plans to restart London’s Night Tube on Saturday evening have been hit by a strike.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union will walk out at 8.30pm on the Victoria and Central lines in a dispute over drivers’ rosters.

Tube services were disrupted on Friday after drivers launched a 24-hour strike, which will be followed by more weekend stoppages in the run up to Christmas.

Saturday’s strike will last for eight hours, shattering plans to restart the Night Tube this weekend after it was suspended last year because of the pandemic.

The union says Transport for London (TfL) has “ripped up “ an agreement on Night Tube driving by changing rosters.

TfL say no jobs are being lost and the changes mean drivers would work around four Night Tube weekends a year.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The widespread impact on services is solely down to management failure to recognise and address the anger of their staff at the imposition of damaging and unacceptable working practices.

“This action was wholly avoidable if LU (London Underground) bosses hadn’t attempted to bulldoze through arrangements that abolished the Night Tube driver grade, lumping everyone into a central pool where they can be shunted about at will in a drive to cut costs.

“Our members have spoken and it’s time for London Underground to start listening.

“The Mayor and his officials need to recognise our determination to defend progressive and family-friendly working practices. We remain available for talks.”

Andy Lord, London Underground’s managing director, said: “I am very sorry for the inconvenience that this strike action is causing. We understand that our customers will be frustrated by the RMT’s strike action, which is timed to cause maximum disruption to London.

“This action is the last thing London needs as it recovers from the pandemic, which is why we have done everything we can to get this action called off.

“We are expecting to operate a reduced service overnight tonight on the Central and Victoria lines and on 3-5 December, 10-12 December and 17-18 December. Customers are advised to check before they travel and use buses to complete their journeys where required.”

Nick Dent, director of London Underground customer operations said: “At such a pivotal time for the capital’s recovery, we are hugely disappointed that the RMT is threatening London with this unnecessary action.

“By making changes to Tube driver rosters we have provided greater flexibility for drivers as well as permanent work and job security, something welcomed by all other unions”

