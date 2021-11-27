Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Storm Arwen destroys Christmas attraction on ‘world’s oldest railway’

By Press Association
November 27, 2021, 1:09 pm Updated: November 28, 2021, 8:29 am
The team at Tanfield Railway said they were ‘devastated’ by the damage (Tanfield Railway/PA)

Storm Arwen’s winds have destroyed a “magical” Christmas attraction on the “world’s oldest railway”.

The sold-out, 90-minute North Pole Express experience is popular with families who take the train from East Tanfield station in the North East of England to see Santa and receive a Christmas present.

A volunteer from Tanfield Railway, where trains run on a rail dating to 1725, said the damage is “really disappointing”.

“There’s a lot of hard work put in (and) a lot of volunteer time put in,” David Watchman told the PA news agency.

“We’ve seen some extreme weather, we’re always prepared… but the winds were on a different level last night, and there’s only so much you can tie down and prepare for.

“It’s been totally different to what we’ve experienced before.”

The 32-year-old described the volunteer-run attraction, which was supposed to open on Saturday, as “a really magical show”.

“We’ve got some festive animals which the kids can meet and get their photograph taken with, we’ve got arts and crafts,” he said.

“And then you get on our steam train and (go on) a magical journey to the North Pole where you visit Santa at his specially built Grotto.”

The team at Tanfield Railway said they were “devastated” by the destruction of the North Pole at Andrew’s House station.

“We’ll do everything within our power to ensure that disappointment is only temporary,” they said in a Facebook post, which has had more than 250 comments of support from local people.

Mr Watchman added it was not until Saturday morning that volunteers “realised the extent” of the damage.

“We’ve got to admit we were keeping an eye on the weather. We didn’t expect it at the levels that we had here,” he said.

“You know, when we’ve got tents blown away and things like that, we realised (it is) a different level of weather storm.

“Seeing people visiting the railway, the smiles on people’s faces and the kids seeing Santa, (cancelling is) the last thing that we want to do.”

The team at Tanfield Railway are hoping the attraction will be ready to open by tomorrow (Tanfield Railway/PA)

Mr Watchman said volunteers have been contacting ticket-holders and are hoping the North Pole Express will be ready to open by Sunday.

“As we speak, we’ve got a team of volunteers on the go, putting another tent up, fixing the buildings (and) clearing the trees,” he said.

“We’ve spent the last six weeks setting up for (this)… so we’re still hard at work trying to get things prepared for tomorrow.”

