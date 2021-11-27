Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Author offers free children’s book to families struggling this Christmas

By Press Association
November 27, 2021, 2:41 pm
Samantha Baines said she would ‘hate for a child to wake up on Christmas morning and have nothing to open’ (Samantha Baines/PA)
Samantha Baines said she would ‘hate for a child to wake up on Christmas morning and have nothing to open’ (Samantha Baines/PA)

A children’s author has vowed to send struggling families a free copy of her book for Christmas.

Samantha Baines has asked people on Twitter to send her their address so she can post them a pre-wrapped copy of one of her books for children to open on Christmas Day.

Ms Baines said she realised the books on her shelf would “be much better in the hands of some children”.

She told the PA news agency: “I was sitting down, doing some Black Friday shopping and seeing all the deals that were coming up… And I just thought ‘I don’t need this stuff’.

“Some families are really struggling and I’d hate for a child to wake up on Christmas morning and have nothing to open.

“But also, you know, the pressure that those parents feel to make… I’m not a parent myself, but my children’s books are comedy books so I love making kids laugh.”

Ms Baines has already received messages from 25 people asking for a free copy of one of her books, The Night The Moon Went Out and Harriet Versus The Galaxy.

Both books feature a female protagonist who wears a hearing aid on their adventure.

The characters get tangled up in a range of wacky situations, from catching sock-munchers and helping aliens to teaming up with a talking owl to try and turn the moon back on.

The 34-year-old’s characters are partly inspired by Ms Baines herself, who wears a hearing aid.

“It’s so nice when I’ve been able to make a connection with someone in a classroom full of children where they feel seen in my book,” she said.

“I thought, well they’re just here sitting on my bookshelf… And then that’s at least something that a child will get to open on Christmas Day.

A wrapped copy and normal copy of Ms Baines' book, The Night The Moon Went Out
Ms Baines has pledged to send a pre-wrapped copy of her book to anyone who sends her their address (Samantha Baines/PA)

“I just thought I’d send out a tweet and see if anyone took it up.”

Ms Baines called the reaction online “amazing”.

She said: “A lot of people have got in contact and said, ‘Can I pay for four copies of your book that you can then send to people?’ so I’m working with the Big Green Bookshop for that.”

The Big Green Bookshop runs a scheme all year round where strangers can donate the cost of a book for someone else to have.

Based in Kent, Ms Baines has inspired other authors, including an American writer who has pledged to do the same for families in the US.

“I didn’t expect it to get quite as much attention as it has,” she said. “It’s great because an American author called Tracey Edingfield said she’s happy to send her books to people.

“I’ve had people from all over the UK (get in contact), and then I’ve also had people from America and Australia contact me.

“It’s just Christmassy, isn’t it?… It’s about spreading the Christmas cheer.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal