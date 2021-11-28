Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

What the papers say – November 28

By Press Association
November 28, 2021, 5:41 am Updated: November 28, 2021, 5:47 am
The newspaper headlines are dominated by measures coming in to slow the spread to the Omicron variant of coronavirus (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The newspaper headlines are dominated by measures coming in to slow the spread to the Omicron variant of coronavirus (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The announcement of restrictions to try and slow the spread of the new Omicron variant dominates the nation’s front pages.

The Sunday Mirror reports on the tightening of mask-wearing requirements, as do The Daily Star Sunday and The Sunday Express.

The Observer says the curbs have come as the first cases were detected in the UK.

The measures are being brought in to save Christmas, according to The Sunday People, while The Sunday Times says plans for the festive season have been thrown into doubt.

The return of isolation for contacts of people who test positive for a suspected case of the variant makes the front of The Sunday Telegraph.

The Independent also reports that all arrivals to the UK will have to take PCR tests.

Meanwhile, the Mail on Sunday reports that civil servants have blocked the word “Christmas” from efforts to avert a winter Covid crisis, as they fear it would offend minority religions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]