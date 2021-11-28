Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Guests and staff trapped in pub since Friday planning karaoke night

By Press Association
November 28, 2021, 4:21 pm
More than 60 people have been stuck at the Tan Hill Inn in the Yorkshire Dales since Friday (Nicola Townsend/The Tan Hill Inn/PA)
Staff at a pub cut off by snow are preparing a karaoke evening as they expect guests to be unable to escape for a third night.

On Friday, 61 people became trapped in the Tan Hill Inn in the Yorkshire Dales as a result of heavy snowfall during Storm Arwen, but some guests have claimed they “don’t want to leave” after enjoying the 17th-century hotel’s hospitality.

Many have been sleeping on makeshift beds and mattresses on the floor, but they have been treated to films on a projector screen, a quiz night and a buffet meal amongst other comforts.

Winter weather Feb 10th 2020
The Tan Hill Inn is 1,732 feet above sea level (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Oasis tribute band Noasis has been providing musical entertainment as the musicians have been stranded since their gig on Friday at the pub – which at 1,732 feet (528m) above sea level is the highest in the UK.

The pub’s general manager, Nicola Townsend, 51, told the PA news agency: “It’s just been lovely and everyone is in really good spirits… it’s a really good atmosphere.

“They’ve formed quite a friendship… like a big family is the best way I can describe it.

Some guests have been sleeping on makeshift beds and mattresses on the floor (Nicola Townsend/The Tan Hill Inn/PA)

“One lady actually said ‘I don’t want to leave’.”

On Saturday evening, guests thanked the seven members of staff stuck inside with them by presenting them with a jar filled with around £300 in cash.

On Sunday, the pub laid on a traditional lunch before guests and staff work together to decorate the bar for Christmas and prepare for an evening of karaoke.

Ms Townsend, from Leyburn, said she feels many of those stranded – including herself – will stay in touch long after they have been freed.

Guests have been treated to a quiz, a buffet and are preparing for karaoke night (Nicola Townsend/The Tan Hill Inn/PA)

Ms Townsend said they first realised they were trapped after a blizzard on Friday.

“The blizzards were horrendous, how the snow was drifting, it was going all the way up to almost the bedroom windows,” she said.

A tunnel has since been dug out of the front door of the pub, but nearby roads are not yet usable in part due to fallen power cables.

The snow drifted as high as the bedroom windows at the pub (Nicola Townsend/The Tan Hill Inn/PA)

Ms Townsend said mountain rescuers had made it through the snow to attend to one guest who requires medical attention for an ongoing condition.

Forecasters have warned the “coldest night of the season” is set to hit parts of the UK on Sunday evening, with temperatures dropping to as low as minus 10C (14F).

