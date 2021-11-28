Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man and woman found stabbed to death in north London

By Press Association
November 28, 2021, 4:57 pm
Police are investigating fatal stabbings in London (PA)
Police are investigating fatal stabbings in London (PA)

Two people have been stabbed to death in north London.

Metropolitan Police officers and paramedics were called to Mayes Road in Wood Green shortly after 9.30am on Sunday after concerns were raised for the welfare of someone inside a property.

A man and a woman who had been stabbed were found unresponsive and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly afterwards in Cambridgeshire.

The Metropolitan Police said he remains in custody.

A spokesman for the force said: “Efforts are under way to confirm the identities of the deceased and to locate their next of kin.

“At 09.37hrs on Sunday 28 November, police were called to a property in Mayes Road, N22 after concerns were raised for the welfare of the occupant.

“Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics. They found a man and a woman who had been stabbed and were unresponsive. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

“A 52-year-old man has been arrested at an address in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, on suspicion of murder in connection with this incident. He remains in custody.”

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting the reference 2183/28NOV or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

