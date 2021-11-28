Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Police granted more time to question man over woman’s disappearance

By Press Association
November 28, 2021, 5:05 pm
Alexandra Morgan, 34, from Sissinghurst, Kent, was last seen at a petrol station (Kent Police/PA)
Alexandra Morgan, 34, from Sissinghurst, Kent, was last seen at a petrol station (Kent Police/PA)

Detectives investigating the disappearance of a mother of two have been granted more time to question a man arrested on suspicion of her murder.

The 40-year-old was arrested on Thursday in connection with the “suspicious” disappearance of Alexandra Morgan, 34, from Sissinghurst, Kent.

Ms Morgan was last seen at a petrol station close to Cranbrook at 7.20am on Sunday November 14.

The man, from St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, was arrested on Thursday.

Alexandra Morgan missing
Police are hoping to trace a white Mini Cooper, which has a black roof and the registration number MF55 YHM, belonging to missing Alexandra Morgan (Kent Police/PA)

A second man, 53, from Hastings, East Sussex, was arrested on Friday and has since been released without charge.

Police have issued a photo of Ms Morgan’s white Mini Cooper which has a black roof and the registration number MF55 YHM.

Officers have established that the vehicle made journeys between her home and towards the Hastings area on Sunday November 14 and Monday November 15.

Kent Police officers, with the support of Sussex Police, are searching four locations in the Hastings and St Leonards-on-Sea area as they try to find Ms Morgan.

Residents can expect to see a heightened police presence as inquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Kimber, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “It is completely out of character for Alexandra not to contact her family and we are now treating this case as a potential murder.

“While we continue our investigation, I would urge anyone who may have seen Alexandra or her white Mini Cooper with a black roof to contact us.

“If you think you may have seen Alexandra or something suspicious but are not sure, please do not hesitate to call and let us know.”

Anyone who has seen Ms Morgan or her car is urged to contact Kent Police on 101 quoting reference number 18-0280.

Other information, CCTV or dashcam footage that may be able to assist officers can be uploaded to the Major Incident Public Portal via this link:

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4601020121F20-PO1

.

People can also contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the anonymous online form on their website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal