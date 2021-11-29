Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teenagers caught on CCTV doing handstands at level crossing

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 12:06 am Updated: November 29, 2021, 7:41 am
The footage shows two teenage girls doing handstands on a level crossing (Network Rail/PA)
Network Rail has warned the railway is “not a photo opportunity” after CCTV footage was released showing two teenage girls doing handstands at a level crossing.

The incident happened in Broxtowe, Nottinghamshire, on a stretch of track used by trains travelling at up to 80mph.

Police said the girls showed a “blatant disregard for their own safety and others”.

Several people were also filmed standing on the track to take photographs, with one person lying down to pose.

A recent study of the crossing, situated in Attenborough Nature Reserve, recorded 22 examples of misuse in just nine days.

Network Rail route director Gary Walsh said: “This behaviour at Nature Reserve level crossing is absolutely shocking.

“The railway is not a photo opportunity and it is never safe to stop or hang around on the tracks.

“The two girls doing handstands are completely oblivious to the dangers they are putting themselves in.

“This incident could have ended in tragic consequences for them, as well as their friends and family.”

Inspector Mark Clements of British Transport Police said: “The people in this footage are clearly showing a shocking and blatant disregard for their own safety and others.

“Trespass is a criminal offence, it can result in tragic consequences or life-changing injuries.

“We regularly patrol this area and remind everyone of the importance of taking care around the railway and to not trespass.”

The incident involving handstands was filmed in July.

This was 12 months after a couple were caught on CCTV posing for wedding photos while standing on the track at a level crossing near Whitby, North Yorkshire.

Network Rail said it is doing “all we can” to improve safety at level crossings, but it needs communities to “work with us”.

It has launched a new programme named Switch On to teach children about the dangers of the railway and development their awareness of hazards.

