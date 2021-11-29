Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teenage boy to face court over murder of 12-year-old Ava White

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 12:37 am
Flowers near the scene in Liverpool city centre where 12-year-old Ava White died following an assault (Peter Byrne/PA)
A teenage boy is due to appear in court on Monday after he was charged with the murder of a 12-year-old girl in Liverpool city centre.

Ava White had been in the city with friends on Thursday following a Christmas lights switch-on when she suffered “catastrophic injuries” in an assault at 8.39pm, Merseyside Police said.

The 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

Ava White death
Three other boys, aged between 13 and 15, were also arrested and have been conditionally bailed as inquiries continue.

Ava, who has been described as “popular” and “bright”, was involved in a “verbal argument” which escalated into an “assault on her with a knife”, police said.

The force said the offenders ran off up School Lane, across Hanover Street and into Fleet Street after the incident took place.

Ava was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after paramedics arrived but died a short time later.

On Friday, flowers were laid on Church Street in tribute to the Notre Dame Catholic College pupil, as forensics officers and police searched the scene.

Undated handout photo of Ava White at age 10
A balloon was left by 17-year-old Lacey, who did not want to give her surname, who said her younger sister had been close friends with Ava.

She said: “She was just a bubbly character, so loving and caring.

“She came out with her friends to enjoy herself and I think it’s just wrong that this has happened.”

Headteacher Peter Duffy said: “She was an incredibly popular girl with a fantastic group of friends.”

Assistant Chief Constable Ngaire Waine said the incident was “sad for the city” but “even sadder” for Ava’s family.

On Saturday, police issued an image of a van which may have been occupied by key witnesses to the incident.

Ava White death
Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said: “We’re continuing to support Ava’s family and they have requested that their privacy continues to be respected at this difficult time.

“It’s also vitally important as we continue the investigation that nobody posts comments or names on social media which could potentially impact upon us getting justice for Ava’s family.

“Please trust us that we are doing all we can to investigate and update people on this tragic incident, and we do not want anything to jeopardise this.”

Ms Coombs urged anyone who captured the incident or aftermath to send images or footage to the force online at:

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/05MP21M43-PO1

.

