Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial to begin in New York

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 2:47 am
Ghislaine Maxwell is going on trial in New York (PA)
Ghislaine Maxwell is going on trial in New York (PA)

The sex trafficking trial of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell is set to begin in New York.

The British socialite denies recruiting teenagers who were not yet adults for Epstein to sexually abuse from 1994 to 2004.

Maxwell, the daughter of late media mogul Robert Maxwell, has been in a US jail since her arrest in July last year.

Ghislaine Maxwell – Epsom
Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of Robert Maxwell, will go on trial in New York on Monday (Jim James/PA)

Her brother Ian Maxwell previously said his sister is in “effective isolation” at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, where she is being held in a 6ft by 9ft cell that has no natural light and is equipped with a toilet and a concrete bed.

Epstein died in a Brooklyn jail in 2019 as he was held on charges of the sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York.

Court documents suggest Maxwell will challenge the accusations against her by claiming the alleged victims may have “false or distorted memories”.

The full indictment against her lists six charges, including conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts and conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Maxwell is also accused of transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, sex trafficking conspiracy, and sex trafficking of a minor.

The defendant is further alleged to have lied under oath by hiding her participation in Epstein’s offences during a separate civil case.

She denies all charges.

Opening statements in the trial are due to begin on Monday and the trial is expected to last for six weeks.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal