Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Man charged with murder after disappearance of mother of two

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 7:37 am
Alexandra Morgan, 34, from Sissinghurst, Kent, was last seen at a petrol station on Sunday, November 14. (Kent Police/PA)
Alexandra Morgan, 34, from Sissinghurst, Kent, was last seen at a petrol station on Sunday, November 14. (Kent Police/PA)

A man has been charged with murder after a mother of two went missing in Kent.

Kent Police said the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised charging Mark Brown, 40, of St-Leonards-on-Sea in East Sussex, following the the disappearance of Alexandra Morgan.

He was charged shortly before midnight on Sunday and has been remanded in custody ahead of his appearance at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Ms Morgan, 34, from Sissinghurst, was last seen at a petrol station near Cranbrook at 7.20am on Sunday, November 14 and has not been in contact with her family since.

An investigation by officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate resulted in a murder investigation being launched and Mr Brown was arrested in connection with her disappearance on Thursday, November 25.

Inquiries to locate Alexandra’s body remain ongoing, with searches continuing in several locations.

A 53-year-old man from Hastings arrested in connection with the case on Friday was released without charge.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal