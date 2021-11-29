Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Memorial service to be held in London for police officer Matt Ratana

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 7:55 am
The coffin and floral tributes in the church before the funeral service of police officer Sergeant Matt Ratana (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The coffin and floral tributes in the church before the funeral service of police officer Sergeant Matt Ratana (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A memorial service is to be held for Metropolitan Police Sergeant Matt Ratana, who was shot dead at a south London custody centre.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick and London Mayor Sadiq Khan will be among those gathering with friends and family at the Royal Military Chapel in Westminster to pay tribute to the New Zealand-born 54-year-old.

He was killed by a handcuffed suspect at a custody suite in Croydon, south London, on September 25 2020.

The event is being held in place of the full force funeral that the Met was unable to hold due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Colleagues from many teams across the Met, including the dog unit, mounted branch, and Croydon borough, will be present inside and outside of the chapel, while officers wearing dress uniform will flank both sides of Horse Guards and Birdcage Walk in the vicinity of the venue.

Louis de Zoysa court case
Sgt Matt Ratana (Met Police/PA)

Dame Cressida will walk with Sgt Ratana’s partner Su Bushby and other specially invited guests from the National Police Memorial on the Mall to the chapel, passing a specially selected Guard of Honour just outside its entrance.

The hour-long service will include a variety of hymns, readings and tributes, along with a Maori hymn sung by New Zealand cultural group Ngati Ranana.

The formal handing over of a hat and gloves to Ms Bushby will also take place inside the chapel.

“When Matt was sadly taken away from us, Covid-19 meant we weren’t able to mark his death with a force funeral in the way that we would have wished to afterwards,” Dame Cressida said.

“We promised at the time that when restrictions weren’t in place we would arrange a special memorial service that would allow us all to come together in Matt’s memory, and I am delighted that today, we can finally honour that promise by gathering to pay him tribute.

“Matt has very much been in our thoughts over the last year, both as we grieved for him, but also as we planned for this very special day where we will remember and give thanks for his life. There will be sadness and reflection of course, but also celebration and much joy, for all the many lives he touched and the positivity and dedication with which he served.

“As with all our fallen colleagues, we will never forget Matt and we will continue to honour his legacy, which will live on through his family, his many friends and colleagues in the Met, in his rugby foundation and beyond.”

Louis De Zoysa, 24, has been charged with Sgt Ratana’s murder.

