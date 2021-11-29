Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More than 100,000 homes still without power after Storm Arwen

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 10:55 am Updated: November 29, 2021, 5:03 pm
A man walks through the snow in Gunnerside, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
More than 100,000 homes in the UK are still without power due to damage caused by Storm Arwen.

The Energy Networks Association (ENA) said about 155,000 properties were still suffering with power cuts on Monday afternoon, and described the destruction of electricity lines as the worst seen in Britain since 2005.

This comes as parts of the UK faced the coldest night of the autumn so far, including Shap in Cumbria, north-west England, which the Met Office said recorded the lowest temperature of the season so far at minus 8.7C (16.34F).

Bridlington in East Yorkshire, meanwhile, recorded high levels of rainfall, with 14.6mm of rain overnight on Sunday.

Since Storm Arwen battered the UK over the weekend, some 870,000 homes have had their power restored by engineers, the ENA said.

A spokesperson said: “Thousands of engineers are working to restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible.

“In addition, and where safe to do so, energy networks are also deploying helicopters and drones to identify and assess damage.

“Engineers are continuing to uncover snapped electricity poles, downed wires and other complex faults.

“In some areas of the country the damage is some of the worst seen since 2005. Snowfall in some areas is making access very difficult.”

Rail services in Wales will be affected this week as trains that ran over debris-littered tracks are repaired, Transport for Wales said.

Several RNLI lifeboats faced “some of the worst conditions” they have ever encountered over the weekend, the charity said.

One crew from Tynemouth battled six-metre waves for 18 hours to rescue six fishermen whose vessel suffered an engine failure 70 miles out to sea.

Britons saw a mix of weather on Sunday, with a range of sunshine, rain, sleet and snow.

A Met Office spokesman, Oli Claydon, said that the second coldest night of the season had been Saturday night.

“The previous low was minus 6.4C which was recorded in Shap in Cumbria on the 28th.

“Over last night we recorded minus 8.7C (16.34F), also in Shap.”

Autumn weather Nov 28th 2021
Cars navigate the Buttertubs Pass in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

However, the cold temperatures will be replaced by a warming trend on Monday, followed by another dip in temperatures on Wednesday night.

“There is a bit of a warming trend through the day today (Monday).

“The whole of the UK will turn milder. The places that will hold on to the cold air the longest will be in the south-east of the UK.

“The low temperatures will return on Wednesday and Thursday night.

“However, I don’t think it will be quite as low as we have seen before.

“It will still be below zero, but more like minus 4C (24.8F) or minus 5C (23F).”

Autumn weather Nov 28th 2021
Snow is cleared from the Buttertubs Pass (Danny Lawson/PA)

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) and charity Age UK have urged people to look out for elderly relatives who are most likely to suffer adverse health effects in cold weather.

Age UK advised people to keep moving and ensure they get their winter vaccines, while LAS urged people to check on their grandparents.

LAS said in a statement: “Please look out for family, friends and neighbours who may be vulnerable in colder weather.

“Just popping in for a cup of tea and making sure they are stocked with groceries and their heating is working could make a huge difference.”

