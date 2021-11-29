Man in court accused of murdering 65-year-old woman By Press Association November 29, 2021, 11:11 am June Fox-Roberts was found dead at her home in Llantwit Fardre, South Wales (South Wales Police/Family handout/PA) A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a 65-year-old woman in her South Wales home. Luke Deeley, of no fixed address, was brought before Her Honour Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday. The 25-year-old is charged with the murder of June Fox-Roberts, who was found dead by police in her property in St Anne’s Drive in the village of Llantwit Fardre. Wearing a yellow and blue top, Deeley spoke via video-link from another room in the courthouse to confirm his name, age and address. He requested a Welsh interpreter for the hearing. Prosecutor Gareth James said police and crime scene investigators are still in the process of gathering evidence at Ms Fox-Roberts’ house. The hearing was adjourned until January 14, and a provisional trial date was set for May 9. Deeley was remanded in custody. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up