News

Father and daughter stabbed to death in north London

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 12:35 pm
A police forensics van near the scene in Wood Green, north London (Aaron Chown/PA)
A police forensics van near the scene in Wood Green, north London (Aaron Chown/PA)

A father and daughter have been stabbed to death in north London.

Metropolitan Police officers and paramedics were called to Mayes Road in Wood Green shortly after 9.30am on Sunday after concerns were raised for the welfare of someone inside a property.

The father, 61, and daughter, 31, were found unresponsive, having suffered stab wounds, and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly afterwards in Cambridgeshire, police said.

Wood Green incident
A forensics officer near the scene in Wood Green, north London (Aaron Chown/PA)

He is believed to have been known to the victims.

The Metropolitan Police said he remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Hine, who is leading the investigation, said her officers were supporting the family of the deceased after their “unimaginable loss”.

“This incident has taken the lives of a father and daughter”, she said.

“Our thoughts are with their loved ones as they come to terms with such an unimaginable loss. We are providing and will continue to provide them with whatever support we can.

“We believe that the victims and the man in custody were known to each other and while the investigation is still in its early stages, I am confident that we are not looking for additional suspects and that there is no continuing risk to members of the public in the area.

“I would ask anyone who heard anything unusual or witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the vicinity of Mayes Road, either this weekend or at another time, to contact the police. Information that helps us to build a picture of what has taken place in this case could be very important.”

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting the reference 2183/28NOV or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

[[title]]

[[text]]

