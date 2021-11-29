Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
DNA samples lost after ‘basic’ police blunders – report

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 3:28 pm
Samples are prepared for DNA extraction in a medical clinical laboratory, based at the University of Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA).
Hundreds of DNA samples could not be used last year after police failed to seal evidence bags.

The “basic” blunder was “by far the most common error” made by forces in England and Wales when handling DNA evidence in 2020 and accounted for almost a third of those reported, according to a watchdog.

Biometrics Commissioner Fraser Sampson said the mistakes were “very frustrating” but should be easily addressed.

A total of 2,588 DNA sampling errors by police were recorded in 2020. Some 30% (773) of these were down to “simply failure to seal the bag containing the DNA sample”, his annual report published on Monday said.

If the bag is not sealed, the integrity of the DNA is compromised and the sample cannot be processed or used.

Mr Fraser, who has been in the role since March, told the PA news agency: “It’s probably one of the most basic errors that you could make, which I suppose is why it’s so frustrating, but it also means it is the most easily fixed.

“But it’s such a shame when you think the contribution of these samples is so important to the evidential chain, investigation and prosecution.

“If you’ve got the science right, and if you’ve got the law right … and you’ve got the timing right and the procedure right, to have the whole thing thwarted by something as basic as not sealing the bag is very frustrating and disappointing, really.

“It’s really important … and can be very easily solved.”

Such errors were identified in most forces across the country and managers were “working really hard” to address the problem, Mr Sampson said, adding: “The sampling of people passing through custody can solve of the most significant and sometimes long-standing crimes.”

While he had not seen evidence that any of the errors led to cases falling apart, he warned there was “definitely a possibility” this could occur as a result of such a mistake and said it would be “awful” if an offender went undetected or went on to commit more crimes because of a “seal on a bag”.

He plans to review the issue when he visits forces again next year.

According to the report, around 1% of DNA profiles (approximately 25) could not be loaded onto databases because of “administrative errors”, such as mistakes when filling in forms and providing incomplete paperwork.

Because these “low-level” errors are made during a “highly regulated” and “complex” scientific process, Mr Sampson said it was “slightly surprising” that “of all the bits to get wrong, it is the easy bits”.

