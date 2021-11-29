Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

£26m paid out to Historical Institutional Abuse survivors

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 4:09 pm
More than £26m has been paid out to survivors of historical institutional abuse (Liam McBurney/PA)
More than £26m has been paid out to survivors of historical institutional abuse (Liam McBurney/PA)

More than £26 million has been paid out to survivors of historical institutional abuse, Northern Ireland’s First Minister has said.

Paul Givan said by October the Historical Institutional Abuse redress board had received 2,100 applications.

He also told MLAs that the delivery of an apology to survivors “remains a priority”.

Some survivors have raised concern around the process of applying for compensation, saying it risks re-traumatising those who suffered abused in residential homes run by religious orders and the state.

Mr Givan said he met with the president of the board Judge Huddleston last week to discuss issues raised by survivors, and agreed the terms of reference for a review of the process, which he added will commence “in the next few weeks”.

Pictures of the Northern Ireland Executive Ministers
First Minister Paul Givan (Liam McBurney/PA)

The organisations which ran the homes, including Barnardo’s, the De La Salle Order, Sisters of Nazareth, Sisters of St Louis, the Good Shepherd Sisters and the Irish Church Missions, have been pressed to contribute towards the compensation payments.

Mr Givan said the Executive Office held a roundtable discussion with the organisations last month around contributions.

“The delivery of an apology to victims and survivors remains a priority,” he told MLAs during Executive Office questions in the Assembly on Monday.

“We are giving consideration to the format and content of the apology, including how the review of the redress process might impact the delivery of the apology.

“Ministerial and official level engagement with representative groups is ongoing.

“We are determined victims and survivors will receive the acknowledgement, support and redress that they deserve, and we remain committed to the implementation of all the recommendations in the Hart Report.”

The payments were a key recommendation from the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry, which examined allegations of child abuse at 22 residential institutions run by religious, charitable and state organisations across Northern Ireland over a 73-year period.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal