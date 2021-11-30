Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – November 30

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 1:35 am
What the papers say – November 30 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Tuesday’s papers are led by the Government expanding the booster vaccine rollout to aid in the fight against coronavirus.

The Daily Mirror, Financial Times and Metro report booster jabs will be offered to everyone aged over 18 in order to minimise the Omicron variant’s spread.

The story is also carried by the i, while the Daily Express says the measure is needed to “protect the Christmas festivities”.

The Times, The Guardian and The Independent report the “scramble to get jabs in arms” will see the NHS racing to deliver 20 million booster vaccines.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph leads with US President Joe Biden saying the emergence of the variant is “not a cause for panic”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail dedicates its front page to the opening day of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial in New York.

The Sun reports actress Sheridan Smith was involved in a car crash during Storm Arwen.

And the Daily Star leads with school nativity plays being given the green light as a raft of pandemic restrictions are brought in.

