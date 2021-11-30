Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Queen sends ‘good wishes’ to new republic of Barbados

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 4:01 am
The Queen sent her warmest good wishes (Alastair Grant/PA)
The Queen has sent the new republic of Barbados her “warmest good wishes for your happiness, peace and prosperity in the future” as it celebrates its “momentous day”.

In a message to the new president, Dame Sandra Mason, and her Caribbean citizens, the Queen praised the nation, which has a “special place” in her heart, for “its vibrant culture, its sporting prowess, and its natural beauty”.

Barbados became a republic during a ceremony attended by leading figures from the country, including prime minister Mia Mottley and superstar Rihanna, with the Prince of Wales giving a speech highlighting the enduring bonds between Barbados and the UK.

Audiences at Windsor Castle
The Queen meeting the former governor-general of Barbados, Dame Sandra Mason, now the country’s first president (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Queen said in her message: “On this significant occasion and your assumption of office as the first president of Barbados, I extend my congratulations to you and all Barbadians.

“I first visited your beautiful country on the eve of independence in early 1966, and I am very pleased that my son is with you today.

“Since then, the people of Barbados have held a special place in my heart; it is a country rightfully proud of its vibrant culture, its sporting prowess, and its natural beauty, that attracts visitors from all over the world, including many people from the United Kingdom.

“Over the years, our countries have enjoyed a partnership based on common values, shared prosperity and close collaboration on a wide range of issues, including recent work on climate change.

“It is also a source of great satisfaction that Barbados remains an active participant within the Commonwealth, and I look forward to the continuation of the friendship between our two countries and peoples.

The Queen in Barbados
The Queen during a walkabout in Bridgetown, Barbados, during her silver jubilee tour of the Caribbean (Ron Bell/PA)

“As you celebrate this momentous day, I send you and all Barbadians my warmest good wishes for your happiness, peace and prosperity in the future.”

The Queen had been Barbados’ head of state since it became independent in 1966.

The issue of becoming a republic was discussed at national level for many decades before prime minister Mia Mottley made the historic move last year.

Barbados was one of the Queen’s realms – countries where she is head of state – which now number 15, and in the Caribbean region other countries include Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Belize, Grenada, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St Vincent.

