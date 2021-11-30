Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Covid infections in fully vaccinated ‘more severe in the immunocompromised’

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 5:03 am
Covid infections in the fully vaccinated are ‘more severe in the immunocompromised’, a study reported (Yui Mok/PA)
Coronavirus infections in fully-vaccinated people are rare but are more common and severe in people with weaker immune systems, a new study has suggested.

Researchers analysed healthcare records and found that only 0.08% of people in their fully-vaccinated pool experienced a breakthrough infection between December 10, 2020 and July 8, 2021.

They also found that while immunocompromised individuals represented 18% of those studied, they accounted for more than 38% of infections, nearly 60% of all hospital admissions, and 100% of deaths.

According to the study, the proportion of people with breakthrough infections was three times higher among immunocompromised individuals (0.18%) than among the reference group of non-immunocompromised people (0.06%).

Manuela Di Fusco, lead author from the Pfizer Health economics and outcomes research team, said: “The results supplement other real-world studies and support the introduction of a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to increase protection among the immunocompromised individuals.

“Several countries are currently experiencing a resurgence of Sars-CoV-2 infections despite the rollout of mass vaccination programmes.

“While Covid-19 mRNA vaccines help protect people from getting infected and severely ill, the risk of breakthrough infections in fully-vaccinated people is not completely eliminated.”

Identifying individuals in the US population who had received two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, the Pfizer study looked to examine breakthrough infections among those with and without a weakened immune system.

The team analysed healthcare records of 1,277,747 people aged 16 or over who had received two doses of the jab.

In this group, 225,796 (17.7%) were identified as immunocompromised – including people with advanced HIV/Aids, cancer, kidney disease, rheumatologic or other inflammatory conditions, other immune conditions, and bone marrow or organ transplant recipients.

Ms Di Fusco added: “Our study results advance the understanding of post-vaccination outcomes and support recent recommendations to provide a third primary series dose of an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine to patients with weaker immune systems after the initial two doses.”

The findings come as the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) announced that severely immunosuppressed people should be offered a booster dose no sooner than three months after completing their primary course of three doses.

The research is published in the Journal of Medical Economics.

