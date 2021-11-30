Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cyclist to ride around Midlands football clubs to raise modern slavery awareness

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 12:47 pm
Cyclist Gordon Miller is to ride between five Midlands football clubs to raise awareness of the issue of modern slavery (Gordon Miller/PA)
Cyclist Gordon Miller is to ride between five Midlands football clubs to raise awareness of the issue of modern slavery (Gordon Miller/PA)

A cyclist is set to ride between five Midlands football clubs to raise awareness of the issue of modern slavery, and hopes to encourage hundreds of others to join him.

Gordon Miller, from London, will be accompanied by current and former footballers as he cycles between Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Bromwich Albion, Aston Villa, Birmingham City and Leicester City.

The 58-year-old will tackle the eight-hour challenge on Thursday, which is the UN’s International Day for the Abolition of Slavery.

Among those joining the charity ride are Leicester City Women’s team captain Holly Morgan and former men’s team captain Steve Walsh, who have both pledged to cycle for an hour.

Mr Miller at Leicester City FC last summer
Gordon Miller at Leicester City FC last summer (Gordon Miller/PA)

Mr Miller hopes to encourage many more riders to take part – with the ultimate aim of collectively completing more than 40 million pedal revolutions.

“There are 40 million people enslaved globally at any given time,” he told the PA news agency.

“So, harnessing the universal appeal of cycling, I thought let’s aim to honour each enslaved person by making 40 million pedal strokes.”

Mr Miller has calculated that a person cycles at an average 85 pedal rotations per minute, so would complete around 5,000 in one hour – and he has pledged to cycle for eight hours on the day.

It is the latest in a series of charity rides organised by Mr Miller, who earlier this year broke the Guinness World Record for the greatest distance covered by an electric bicycle in seven days, from Cadiz in south-western Spain to Mallabia in the Basque Country.

Gordon Miller cycling along a road in Spain.
Gordon Miller on his Guinness World Record-breaking ride in Spain in October 2021 (Gordon Miller/PA)

He said: “The idea to cycle between several Midlands football clubs came from the successful and impactful ride I did last summer during Euro 2020 when I visited all 20 Premier League clubs.

“The Midlands clubs were especially supportive of Ride For Freedom and I’ve kept in touch with them.”

All proceeds will go directly to his community interest company, Freewheel by Ride For Freedom, which empowers survivors of modern slavery to cycle to support their physical and mental health, independence and mobility.

Mr Miller said he hopes the ride will inspire others to cycle on the day or encourage family and friends to, whether it be “inside or outdoors, on the way to work, the shops, the pub – anywhere they like and for as long as they wish”.

More than 300 people have pledged to join the Ride For Freedom so far and Mr Miller said he is “really excited to read about and see photos from everyone else’s cycle”.

Cyclists can sign up to the pledge at https://rideforfreedom.org.uk/will-you-ride-for-freedom-on-2-december-2021/

Donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/freewheelbyrideforfreedom

