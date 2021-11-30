Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Teenager held on suspicion of murder after boy found with stab wounds

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 9:07 pm
Rishmeet Singh (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Rishmeet Singh (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 16-year-old boy.

The Metropolitan Police said the man was arrested on Tuesday and is in custody.

Rishmeet Singh, 16, was found with stab wounds after officers were called to Raleigh Road in Southall, west London, at just after 9pm on November 24.

Police were looking into reports of a stabbing following a fight involving a group of people.

Rishmeet, who was from the local area, died at the scene a short time later.

It was the 28th teenage killing in the capital this year, passing the 27 in 2017.

The Metropolitan Police described the arrest as “a significant development” but called for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector James Shirley, leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts continue to be with Rishmeet’s family and friends following this development in our investigation.

“While one man remains in custody, we still need anyone who has any information about the events that led up to Rishmeet’s death to come forward and speak to us.”

The investigation is being led by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

