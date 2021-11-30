Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Children with badly controlled asthma at higher risk of Covid hospital admission

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 11:31 pm
Children with badly controlled asthma at higher risk of Covid hospital admission (Yui Mok/PA)
Children with poorly controlled asthma are three to six times more likely to be admitted to hospital with coronavirus than those without the condition, new research suggests.

Scientists suggest that five to 17-year-olds with poorly controlled asthma should be considered for  vaccination to reduce the risk of infection and the spread of Covid-19 in schools and households.

They say that considering the risks, around 9,000 children in Scotland in whom the condition is not controlled, could benefit from being vaccinated- and more than 109,000 children could benefit across the UK.

Around 1.1 million children in the UK are estimated to have asthma.

In the study, poorly controlled asthma was defined as prior hospital admission for the condition or being prescribed at least two courses of oral steroids in the last two years.

The research team from Universities of Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Strathclyde and St Andrews and Public Health Scotland analysed a dataset as part of the EAVE II project, which uses anonymised linked patient data and covers 99% of the Scottish population.

Around 750,000 health records for five to 17-year-olds across Scotland were analysed, which included 63,463 children diagnosed with asthma.

Among children with asthma, there were 4,339 confirmed cases of Covid-19 between March 1 2020 and July 27 2021.

Of these, 67 children were admitted to hospital.

Among children without asthma, there were 40,231 confirmed cases of Covid-19, of whom 382 were admitted to hospitals, the researchers found.

Using two or more recent courses of oral steroids as the marker of poorly controlled asthma, 255 per 100,000 of children with poorly controlled asthma were admitted to hospital with Covid.

This is compared to 54 per 100,000 of children without asthma and 91 per 100,000 of children with well controlled asthma.

In those with Asthma, 548 per 100,000 of children who had been in hospital for the condition in the previous two years were admitted with Covid-19 compared with 94 per 100,000 who were not admitted for asthma in the previous two years.

Professor Aziz Sheikh, director of the University of Edinburgh’s Usher Institute and EAVE II study lead, said: “Our national analysis has found that children with poorly controlled asthma are at much higher risk of Covid-19 hospitalisation.

“Children with poorly controlled asthma should therefore be considered a priority for Covid-19 vaccination alongside other high-risk children.

“As with any medical intervention, it is important to consider both the risks and benefits from vaccinations.

“Emerging evidence from children aged five and older suggests that Covid-19 vaccines are overall well-tolerated by the vast majority of children.

“It is now for policymakers to decide how to act on these data.”

He added: “These data also underscore the importance of maintaining good asthma control in children, particularly during the pandemic.”

The study is a result of the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation request to use EAVE II to investigate the risk of hospitalisation in school-aged children with poorly controlled asthma.

The results are published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

