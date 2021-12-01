Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cheapest supermarkets revealed for Christmas dinner

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 12:05 am
Consumer watchdog Which? investigated where the cheapest Christmas dinner could be obtained (Which?/PA)
Aldi is the cheapest supermarket for buying Christmas dinner, followed closely by Asda, Lidl and Tesco, according to an annual survey by consumer group Which?

Shoppers can buy 10 ingredients for their festive meal including turkey, stuffing, Brussels sprouts and Christmas pudding for six for under £30 at the four supermarkets, the watchdog found.

The snapshot analysis found the basket of festive food was £28.17 at Aldi, a full £15.35 (54%) cheaper than Waitrose.

Aldi was also £1.29 (5%) cheaper than its fellow discounter rival Lidl.

Asda was second cheapest for this year’s turkey and all the trimmings, with the list of essentials costing £28.49, just 32p (1%) more than Aldi.

Mid-market stores including Tesco and Sainsbury’s cost less than £5 more than Aldi. Tesco’s selection was £28.88, 58p (2%) more expensive than Aldi and a basket at Sainsbury’s came in at £32.90, £4.73 (17%) more than the cheapest option.

At the priciest end of the spectrum, Ocado (£38.28) and Waitrose (£43.52) were the most expensive supermarkets for a festive basket.

While Waitrose was the most expensive option for seven products in the basket, Ocado was the priciest for three. The pair also had identical price points for items such as cranberry sauce, parsnips and Christmas pudding.

Which? retail editor Ele Clark said: “Many households will be feeling the pinch this Christmas due to pressures on the cost of living, so it’s worth knowing that you can make significant savings depending on where you buy your festive food.

“While Aldi was the cheapest supermarket in our analysis, Asda, Tesco and Lidl were hot on its heels, meaning most people are likely to live reasonably close to a store where they could pick up their turkey and other festive essentials for under £30.”

