Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Women’s safety campaigners launch petition to bolster Online Safety Bill

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 12:05 am
A woman’s hand presses a key of a laptop keyboard.
A woman’s hand presses a key of a laptop keyboard.

A petition urging the Government to explicitly include women and girls in the Online Safety Bill has been launched by safety campaigners.

The End Violence Against Women Coalition (EVAW) and anti-online abuse charity Glitch has called for the draft Bill to be adapted to name and recognise the ways online abuse disproportionately affects women and girls.

It cites a range of reports on the issue which have highlighted that women are 27 times more likely than men to be harassed online, while one in five women experience online harassment or abuse and that black women are 84% more likely to receive abuse online than white women.

The petition, which has been published on change.org, has called on the Bill to specifically identify the online abuse of women and girls – including image-based sexual abuse, cyberflashing, deepfakes and other behaviours – and address them.

“This new law is meant to make tech companies step up and act,” EVAW director Andrea Simon said.

“But if the law doesn’t name the problem, then how will tech companies be made to fix it?

“This is a once in a generation opportunity to allow women to be free and safe from abuse in online spaces, and it cannot be wasted. This law must include women and girls within it.”

The Online Safety Bill, which is expected to force the biggest technology firms to abide by a duty of care to users, is currently being scrutinised by MPs and peers.

“Women and girls need to feel free to not only survive in online spaces but also thrive,” Glitch founder and chief executive Seyi Akiwowo said.

“I think it is great that we have a draft law that is looking at regulating tech companies to improve online safety, but there is no mention of women nor gender at all.

“This law must address how women are facing gender disinformation and are being targeted online.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal