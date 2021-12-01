Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Terry’s and Heinz collaborate to produce ‘world first’ Chocolate Orange Mayo

By Press Association
December 1, 2021
The Heinz Terry’s Chocolate Orange Mayo (Heinz/PA)
Fans of the Terry’s Chocolate Orange can enjoy the festive treat in mayonnaise form this Christmas following an unlikely partnership with Heinz.

In a move set to divide fans of the stocking filler favourite, Terry’s has joined forces with Heinz to create the “world-first festive mash-up that you didn’t know you needed” in the form of their Chocolate Orange Mayo.

The blend of mayonnaise and chocolate orange segments, creme patissiere and an extra dose of orange oil is a “smooth and delicious spread that works perfectly dolloped onto your festive desserts or spread onto brioche, crumpets, pancakes, or croissants this festive season”, the two brands claim.

The product
(Heinz/Terry’s Chocolate Orange/PA)

The mayonnaise is not available for consumers to buy. Instead, just 200 jars can be won in a competition running until December 13.

Heinz sauces senior brand manager Maria Jantchi said: “Here at Heinz, we are always innovating, and love creating fun new limited-edition products that we know our fans will love. So, this year we set out to create the most Christmassy mayo that we could think of.

“And who better to partner with for that than the iconic Terry’s Chocolate Orange, everyone’s favourite Christmas treat?

“And so, after months of development, we are absolutely delighted to be launching the world’s first-ever Chocolate Orange Mayo, just in time for Christmas.”

Terry’s Chocolate Orange marketing controller Laure Gentil said: “Since Terry’s Chocolate Orange launched in 1932 we have never stopped innovating, growing, and launching new formats and flavours to delight our loyal fans, and we are proud to be continuing this this Christmas with our mayo mash up, which works perfectly as a delicious spread.”

The mayonnaise follows Heinz launching its “Christmas in a can” – a Christmas Dinner soup complete with turkey, Brussels sprouts and pigs in blankets – last month.

Those who wish to win one of the jars can enter the competition via www.heinztohome.co.uk/pages/win-a-choc-orange-mayo.

