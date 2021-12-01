What the papers say – December 1

The papers are led by the Prime Minister pledging a date for the completion of the Government’s expanded booster rollout.

The Times, Metro and i report Boris Johnson has vowed to offer a booster jab to every adult in England by the end of January as the Government fights to protect the nation from the Omicron variant.

TIMES: PM pledges booster jabs for 23m by next month #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ahcDJrj5Gi — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 30, 2021

I: NHS booster jab for every adult by end of January #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/d597F4g7qX — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 30, 2021

The PM has butted heads with health officials over the restrictions introduced to combat the spread of the variant, according to The Guardian and The Independent.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 1 December 2021: PM clashes with health officials over new curbs pic.twitter.com/RmPhrP75S1 — The Guardian (@guardian) November 30, 2021

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: PM and scientists clash over Covid guidance #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/46OERm0YKQ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 30, 2021

The Daily Mail leads with the PM telling families not to cancel Christmas plans, while The Daily Telegraph says the new measures will remain in place until March next year.

🗞️The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'New Covid restrictions to last until March next year'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/TJ1TASmQnM — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 30, 2021

The Daily Star dedicates its front page to confusion over restrictions regarding “Christmas smoochers”.

The Daily Mirror reports a party held by Mr Johnson last year “broke Covid rules” on crowds.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express carries comments from Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who insists voters can trust him to cut taxes before the next general election.

Front page: Rishi: My actions prove I'm a low tax Tory #TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/A01ucCqkmG — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) November 30, 2021

The Sun leads with television presenter Sheridan Smith’s car crash, as a witness recalled thinking “someone must be dead”.

On tomorrow's front page: Shock pictures show Sheridan Smith Range Rover's smoking wreckage after horror car crash https://t.co/pfe6w7o9aR pic.twitter.com/2qKwrMIF4g — The Sun (@TheSun) November 30, 2021

And the Financial Times reports on a market sell-off in the US following Federal Reserve chairman Jay Powell signalling support for a quick withdrawal of the Fed’s asset-purchase programme.