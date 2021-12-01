Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Impatient Meerkats at London Zoo open entire advent calendar full of treats

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 1:12 pm
Zookeepers at the Zoo gifted a specially-made festive calendar to the furry family filled with their favourite snack – crickets (ZSL London Zoo/PA)
Zookeepers at the Zoo gifted a specially-made festive calendar to the furry family filled with their favourite snack – crickets (ZSL London Zoo/PA)

As the countdown to Christmas officially kicks off, impatient Meerkats at ZSL London Zoo have already opened their entire advent calendar.

Zookeepers gifted a specially-made festive calendar to the furry family filled with their favourite snack: crickets.

However, the mischievous mob ignored the tradition of opening only a single door a day and instead tore into their unique gift.

Meerkats open all the doors on their advent calendar
The mischievous mob ignored the tradition of opening only a single door a day and instead tore into their unique gift. (ZSL London Zoo/PA)

Zoo keeper Martin O’Sullivan said the Meerkats – Frank, Dracula, Penelope, Meko and Timone – had “great fun” foraging in their calendar and tucking into their tasty treats.

“It’s safe to say that patience isn’t a meerkat’s best quality,” he added.

“But who amongst us hasn’t opened a door or two a little early on their advent calendar over the years?”

Meerkats open all the doors on their advent calendar
Zookeepers gifted a specially-made festive calendar to the furry family filled with their favourite snack, crickets. (ZSL London Zoo/PA)

Visitors can experience the Magic of Christmas at ZSL London Zoo, a series of festive-themed events for animal lovers, throughout December.

You can find out more at: www.zsl.org/magicofchristmas

