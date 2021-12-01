Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Arrest made after armed police surround man who ‘climbed Parliament fence’

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 4:13 pm
An aerial view of the Palace of Westminster in central London. (Victoria Jones/PA)
An aerial view of the Palace of Westminster in central London. (Victoria Jones/PA)

A man has been detained by armed police after breaching security at the Houses of Parliament.

The man was seen surrounded by officers in New Palace Yard, before being taken away in the back of a police van.

Elliot Keck, who works in the office of Romford MP Andrew Rosindell, said it appeared that the man had climbed over the fence before he was tasered by police.

Mr Keck, 27, said: “As he was being tasered two armed police had their guns drawn.”

He added: “When it was established he wasn’t a threat armed police moved off and he was sat upright for a period before being taken to the van.”

Mr Keck said the man had discarded a bag which was also searched by police.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “At around 1500hrs on Wednesday, December 1, a man was detained and arrested at Carriage Gates inside the Palace of Westminster on suspicion of trespassing on a protected site. Inquiries into the circumstances continue.

“This is not being treated as a terrorist incident.”

A House of Commons spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident on the Parliamentary estate which is being attended by police and security staff.”

Mr Keck praised the speed of the response by officers and security as “very, very impressive”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal