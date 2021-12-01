Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Afghan women footballers ‘finally feel free’ as they begin training at Leeds

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 4:20 pm
The footballers have begun training with professional coaches at Leeds (Khalida Popal/PA)
The footballers have begun training with professional coaches at Leeds (Khalida Popal/PA)

Young female footballers who were helped by Kim Kardashian to flee Afghanistan “finally felt freedom” as they began training with professional coaches at Leeds United.

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani and US socialite Ms Kardashian were among those involved in the effort last month to get the country’s women’s development squad out of Afghanistan, along with coaches and family members.

On Tuesday, the players trained at Leeds’ Thorp Arch facility for the first time, before being taken to Elland Road to watch Marcelo Bielsa’s team beat Crystal Palace 1-0 in the Premier League.

Afghan players and their families at Elland Road
The players and their families were at Elland Road on Tuesday night for Leeds’ Premier League game against Crystal Palace (Khalida Popal/PA)

Khalida Popal, the national team’s programme director who led the effort to get the players out of the country, told the PA news agency: “It was a really beautiful moment to see them playing football and enjoying the moment together.

“Most of them lost hope that they could ever come out of the oppression of the Taliban, they can never manage to get to feel freedom, so yesterday once they touched the pitch that’s what they said – they finally felt freedom.”

Ms Popal has led the effort to get female footballers out of Afghanistan since the Taliban’s return to power earlier this year, helping to get the women’s national team to Australia and the youth side to Portugal.

The development squad, which includes young players from underprivileged backgrounds, followed last month, after Mr Radrizzani and Ms Kardashian joined the effort to help get them out.

The squad, which includes 25 players and 10 coaches, are in temporary accommodation in Yorkshire, and have begun training sessions with Leeds’ coaching staff.

Ms Popal said: “Leeds offered their training facilities, they offered their coaches, professional coaches, they have also through their sponsor offered full kits and equipment for the players.

“So they have been very, very kind.”

The trip to Elland Road on Tuesday evening proved eye-opening for both the players and their families – some of the girls’ fathers had tears in their eyes, Ms Popal said.

She added: “When we were heading back to our place I was asking, ‘tell me the one thing about today that you loved the most?’

“And then they said, in one voice, ‘we loved everything, every moment, and this has been one of the best days in our life’.”

The future for the players is uncertain as it stands but Ms Popal is hopeful the team will be able to remain close together so they will be able to train.

Leeds celebrate scoring against Crystal Palace
Leeds ran out 1-0 winners against Crystal Palace (Nick Potts/PA)

For now, though, she is grateful to Leeds for giving them the opportunity to be a team again.

“I love the values the club stands for,” she said.

“The generosity and kindness in people there, it’s just more than a club. And it’s so beautiful to witness.

“What Andrea did was a great example, showing the power of football, and that’s what he did – through his dedication and support, he has shown the true values of the game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal