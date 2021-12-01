Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New dinosaur species from Chile had a unique slashing tail

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 5:31 pm
Fossils found in Chile are from the bizarre dog-sized dinosaur species that had a unique slashing tail weapon, scientists reported (Luis Perez Lopez via AP)
Fossils found in Chile are from the bizarre dog-sized dinosaur species that had a unique slashing tail weapon, scientists reported (Luis Perez Lopez via AP)

Fossils found in Chile are from a strange-looking dog-sized dinosaur species that had a unique slashing tail weapon, scientists reported on Wednesday.

Some dinosaurs had spiked tails they could use as stabbing weapons and others had tails with clubs.

The new species, described in a study in the journal Nature, has something never seen before on any animal: seven pairs of “blades” laid out sideways like a slicing weapon used by ancient Aztec warriors, said lead author Alex Vargas.

“It’s a really unusual weapon,” said Dr Vargas, a University of Chile paleontologist.

“Books on prehistoric animals for kids need to update and put this weird tail in there. … It just looks crazy.”

Illustration showing a Stegouros (Mauricio Alvarez via AP)
Illustration showing a Stegouros (Mauricio Alvarez via AP)

The plant-eating critter had a combination of traits from different species that initially sent paleontologists down the wrong path.

The back end, including its tail weapon, seemed similar to a stegosaurus, so the researchers named it stegouros elengassen.

After Dr Vargas and his team examined the pieces of skull and did five different DNA analyses, they concluded it was only distantly related to the stegosaurus.

Instead, it was a rare southern hemisphere member of the tank-like ankylosaur family of dinosaurs. (Though the stegouros name stuck and can be easily confused with the more well-known stegosaurus.)

Dr Vargas called it “the lost family branch of the ankylosaur”.

The fossil is from about 72 million to 75 million years ago and appears to be an adult based on the way bones are fused, Dr Vargas said.

It was found with its front end flat on its belly and the back end angled down to a lower level, almost as if caught in quicksand, Dr Vargas said.

From bird-like snout to tail tip, stegouros stretched about six feet but would only come up to the thighs of humans, Dr Vargas said.

The tail was probably for defence against large predators, which were also likely turned off by armour-like bones jutting out that made stegouros “chewy”, Dr Vargas said.

Not only is this “a really bizarre tail,” but it is from far southern Chile, “a region that hasn’t yielded these types of animals before,” said Macalester College biologist Kristi Curry Rogers, who was not part of the study.

“We’re just scratching the surface when it comes to a comprehensive understanding of dinosaur diversity,” Dr Rogers said.

“Stegourus reminds us that if we look in the right places at the right times, there is so much more still to discover.”

