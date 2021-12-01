Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pedestrian who denies murdering motorist tells court ‘it was all a blur’

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 5:44 pm
James Stokoe, 40, who was stabbed to death in front of his son (Cleveland Police/PA)
James Stokoe, 40, who was stabbed to death in front of his son (Cleveland Police/PA)

A pedestrian who fatally stabbed a driver after the motorist performed an emergency stop to avoid running him over has told a jury “it was all a blur”.

Alexander Layton, 34, from Shackleton Close, Thornaby, Teesside, denies murdering James Stokoe who was sat in his BMW with his four-year-old son in the back when he was repeatedly knifed.

The married 40-year-old, who worked at a local car dealership, died in an ambulance at the scene in Thornaby in May 2020.

Mr Stokoe shouted angrily at Layton after almost running him over on Trenchard Avenue and pulled his car over to remonstrate with the pedestrian, Teesside Crown Court has heard.

Layton is claiming self-defence and has told jurors he believed Mr Stokoe had a weapon in his vehicle.

CCTV and dashcam footage shows the lead up and the stabbing, which Layton carried out using a kitchen knife he was carrying in his rucksack.

Later that day he went camping in Great Ayton, which is where he dumped the knife that has never been recovered, he told jurors.

Prosecutor Peter Makepeace QC cross-examined the defendant and said: “You know full well at the very least if you stab somebody six times with the force you were using, you were going to cause really serious bodily harm.”

Layton replied: “I don’t remember what happened at the time, it was all a blur.”

The trial continues on Thursday.

