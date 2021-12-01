Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to November 27, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 28-December 1) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 177 (47%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 197 (52%) have seen a fall and three are unchanged.

Torridge in Devon continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 718 new cases in the seven days to November 27 – the equivalent of 1,044.8 per 100,000 people.

This is up slightly from 1,037.6 in the seven days to November 20.

Mid Sussex has the second highest rate, down slightly from 853.2 to 840.7, with 1,279 new cases.

Elmbridge in Surrey has the third highest rate, up from 795.8 to 836.6, with 1,148 new cases.

Gwynedd has the highest rate in Wales (826.9, down from 857.2); Antrim & Newtownabbey has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (699.8, up from 678.9) and Falkirk has the highest rate in Scotland (574.9, up from 545.0).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Ashford (up from 461.8 to 711.4)

Hart (429.3 to 641.3)

Gedling (402.6 to 587.8)

Craven (296.5 to 477.9)

Eastbourne (578.8 to 754.9)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on December 1 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 27; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 27; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 20; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 20.

Torridge, South-west England, 1044.8, (718), 1037.6, (713)

Mid Sussex, South-east England, 840.7, (1279), 853.2, (1298)

Elmbridge, South-east England, 836.6, (1148), 795.8, (1092)

Gwynedd, Wales, 826.9, (1035), 857.2, (1073)

North Devon, South-west England, 811.9, (797), 821.0, (806)

Tandridge, South-east England, 769.1, (681), 731.9, (648)

Guildford, South-east England, 767.5, (1154), 695.0, (1045)

Waverley, South-east England, 755.4, (956), 662.2, (838)

Eastbourne, South-east England, 754.9, (780), 578.8, (598)

Mole Valley, South-east England, 735.6, (644), 595.1, (521)

Teignbridge, South-west England, 733.9, (991), 705.7, (953)

Spelthorne, South-east England, 730.9, (730), 555.7, (555)

Mid Devon, South-west England, 716.8, (597), 725.2, (604)

Test Valley, South-east England, 712.5, (906), 677.9, (862)

Ashford, South-east England, 711.4, (932), 461.8, (605)

Crawley, South-east England, 709.5, (798), 623.3, (701)

Hastings, South-east England, 705.5, (653), 645.0, (597)

Melton, East Midlands, 700.5, (360), 628.5, (323)

Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 699.8, (1006), 678.9, (976)

Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 695.6, (970), 692.0, (965)

Lewes, South-east England, 684.9, (709), 556.4, (576)

Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 680.1, (1013), 830.5, (1237)

Eastleigh, South-east England, 675.9, (916), 673.0, (912)

Arun, South-east England, 670.3, (1080), 622.5, (1003)

Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 664.7, (992), 613.1, (915)

Wokingham, South-east England, 664.0, (1155), 531.8, (925)

Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 660.9, (958), 781.7, (1133)

Richmond upon Thames, London, 655.1, (1298), 562.7, (1115)

Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 654.9, (886), 654.1, (885)

North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 649.6, (867), 688.6, (919)

Plymouth, South-west England, 647.5, (1702), 583.2, (1533)

Torbay, South-west England, 647.5, (882), 628.4, (856)

Hart, South-east England, 641.3, (626), 429.3, (419)

Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 641.3, (1165), 586.8, (1066)

Surrey Heath, South-east England, 640.1, (571), 541.5, (483)

Rutland, East Midlands, 639.9, (259), 662.1, (268)

Cherwell, South-east England, 637.5, (968), 569.0, (864)

Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 633.9, (754), 553.2, (658)

Maldon, Eastern England, 628.4, (411), 496.9, (325)

Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 624.5, (1012), 599.8, (972)

Wealden, South-east England, 619.4, (1008), 538.9, (877)

Worcester, West Midlands, 618.4, (620), 563.5, (565)

Gloucester, South-west England, 614.5, (797), 559.7, (726)

South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 613.4, (882), 526.5, (757)

Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 611.1, (1108), 583.5, (1058)

Corby, East Midlands, 610.5, (446), 544.8, (398)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 607.6, (2412), 594.2, (2359)

Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 604.2, (914), 548.0, (829)

Tamworth, West Midlands, 603.7, (464), 603.7, (464)

Rushmoor, South-east England, 602.8, (569), 558.3, (527)

South Hams, South-west England, 602.6, (530), 577.6, (508)

Chichester, South-east England, 594.2, (722), 485.6, (590)

South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 594.1, (956), 563.7, (907)

South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 592.7, (566), 469.1, (448)

Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 592.0, (417), 479.8, (338)

Woking, South-east England, 591.0, (591), 519.0, (519)

Basildon, Eastern England, 588.6, (1104), 484.7, (909)

Gedling, East Midlands, 587.8, (695), 402.6, (476)

Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 587.1, (1073), 488.6, (893)

Stevenage, Eastern England, 586.8, (517), 498.3, (439)

Kettering, East Midlands, 586.0, (599), 491.1, (502)

Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 585.9, (858), 659.6, (966)

Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 583.1, (708), 579.0, (703)

East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 580.4, (881), 617.3, (937)

Castle Point, Eastern England, 580.0, (525), 472.8, (428)

East Hampshire, South-east England, 579.8, (718), 629.0, (779)

Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 579.8, (659), 644.9, (733)

Falkirk, Scotland, 574.9, (923), 545.0, (875)

Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 573.6, (1687), 497.1, (1462)

Fareham, South-east England, 573.3, (667), 574.2, (668)

Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 572.5, (759), 445.0, (590)

Dorset, South-west England, 570.8, (2168), 589.0, (2237)

Winchester, South-east England, 570.2, (718), 438.4, (552)

Mendip, South-west England, 567.6, (660), 507.4, (590)

Swale, South-east England, 566.8, (856), 507.2, (766)

Havant, South-east England, 565.1, (714), 467.8, (591)

Isle of Wight, South-east England, 564.3, (803), 555.9, (791)

Belfast, Northern Ireland, 561.7, (1924), 538.3, (1844)

Rother, South-east England, 561.4, (543), 469.4, (454)

Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 561.2, (3070), 529.2, (2895)

Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 558.1, (999), 503.4, (901)

West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 555.7, (621), 465.3, (520)

Portsmouth, South-east England, 552.4, (1186), 495.6, (1064)

Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 551.5, (1198), 507.8, (1103)

Braintree, Eastern England, 550.0, (842), 501.7, (768)

Milton Keynes, South-east England, 548.8, (1483), 470.4, (1271)

Reading, South-east England, 548.2, (879), 475.2, (762)

Horsham, South-east England, 545.8, (794), 575.4, (837)

Thurrock, Eastern England, 543.5, (954), 457.5, (803)

West Berkshire, South-east England, 542.7, (860), 551.5, (874)

Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 542.4, (748), 451.7, (623)

Rochford, Eastern England, 542.1, (475), 481.6, (422)

East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 541.5, (515), 446.9, (425)

Sevenoaks, South-east England, 539.6, (655), 553.6, (672)

New Forest, South-east England, 538.3, (967), 524.4, (942)

Tewkesbury, South-west England, 538.2, (520), 558.9, (540)

Medway, South-east England, 537.4, (1500), 456.8, (1275)

Brentwood, Eastern England, 537.3, (415), 437.6, (338)

Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 535.8, (1563), 459.3, (1340)

Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 533.5, (626), 559.9, (657)

Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 533.2, (706), 466.0, (617)

Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 532.8, (656), 611.6, (753)

South Kesteven, East Midlands, 532.0, (762), 546.7, (783)

South Somerset, South-west England, 531.1, (896), 464.7, (784)

Cambridge, Eastern England, 530.1, (663), 415.8, (520)

Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 529.6, (429), 437.0, (354)

Sutton, London, 529.6, (1100), 413.6, (859)

Wellingborough, East Midlands, 520.7, (417), 485.8, (389)

Runnymede, South-east England, 520.3, (470), 467.2, (422)

Charnwood, East Midlands, 520.1, (980), 619.9, (1168)

Cheltenham, South-west England, 519.6, (603), 553.2, (642)

Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 517.9, (643), 500.1, (621)

Exeter, South-west England, 517.5, (690), 543.8, (725)

Chelmsford, Eastern England, 516.3, (927), 518.0, (930)

Pembrokeshire, Wales, 516.0, (654), 553.1, (701)

Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 514.2, (637), 562.6, (697)

Three Rivers, Eastern England, 514.0, (483), 503.4, (473)

South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 513.9, (1479), 555.2, (1598)

Colchester, Eastern England, 511.7, (1009), 527.4, (1040)

North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 510.2, (813), 534.6, (852)

Erewash, East Midlands, 509.0, (587), 460.4, (531)

Gravesham, South-east England, 508.9, (544), 440.6, (471)

St Albans, Eastern England, 508.3, (759), 458.8, (685)

Kingston upon Thames, London, 507.4, (909), 432.1, (774)

Maidstone, South-east England, 505.4, (875), 521.6, (903)

Wiltshire, South-west England, 505.3, (2547), 592.6, (2987)

Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 504.3, (1734), 520.0, (1788)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 504.1, (2901), 463.4, (2667)

Gosport, South-east England, 503.1, (426), 569.2, (482)

Harlow, Eastern England, 503.0, (439), 587.8, (513)

West Devon, South-west England, 502.3, (282), 504.1, (283)

South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 501.3, (549), 525.0, (575)

Shropshire, West Midlands, 500.6, (1629), 564.5, (1837)

Redditch, West Midlands, 499.0, (427), 535.2, (458)

Harborough, East Midlands, 497.2, (475), 544.3, (520)

Southampton, South-east England, 496.3, (1255), 526.7, (1332)

East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 495.7, (447), 462.4, (417)

Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 494.3, (275), 595.0, (331)

East Devon, South-west England, 493.0, (730), 502.4, (744)

Wandsworth, London, 492.2, (1623), 403.4, (1330)

Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 490.3, (281), 546.1, (313)

Wrexham, Wales, 490.2, (667), 566.7, (771)

West Suffolk, Eastern England, 488.4, (866), 485.6, (861)

Canterbury, South-east England, 487.5, (813), 390.4, (651)

Flintshire, Wales, 485.2, (761), 487.1, (764)

Merton, London, 478.1, (987), 386.5, (798)

Thanet, South-east England, 477.9, (676), 431.9, (611)

Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 477.9, (274), 296.5, (170)

Torfaen, Wales, 477.7, (453), 500.9, (475)

Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 476.6, (770), 558.4, (902)

Worthing, South-east England, 475.0, (526), 528.3, (585)

Lichfield, West Midlands, 473.3, (500), 514.0, (543)

North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 472.1, (309), 493.5, (323)

Chesterfield, East Midlands, 471.7, (495), 427.9, (449)

Cardiff, Wales, 470.2, (1736), 510.3, (1884)

Wychavon, West Midlands, 467.6, (613), 464.6, (609)

Dover, South-east England, 464.9, (551), 451.4, (535)

Tendring, Eastern England, 464.2, (684), 416.0, (613)

Newport, Wales, 463.4, (725), 444.2, (695)

Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 462.3, (425), 563.5, (518)

Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 461.3, (697), 471.8, (713)

Broxtowe, East Midlands, 460.6, (528), 417.0, (478)

North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 459.9, (482), 405.5, (425)

Bedford, Eastern England, 454.0, (793), 467.7, (817)

Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 452.2, (243), 597.4, (321)

Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 451.6, (1159), 471.1, (1209)

Watford, Eastern England, 451.2, (436), 490.6, (474)

North Kesteven, East Midlands, 451.1, (533), 468.9, (554)

South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 450.3, (506), 433.4, (487)

Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 449.2, (1164), 463.5, (1201)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 448.7, (585), 507.0, (661)

Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 448.4, (451), 521.0, (524)

Warrington, North-west England, 446.5, (935), 395.4, (828)

Cotswold, South-west England, 446.5, (403), 490.8, (443)

Powys, Wales, 445.8, (593), 464.6, (618)

Adur, South-east England, 445.6, (286), 361.4, (232)

Luton, Eastern England, 445.4, (951), 434.1, (927)

East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 444.9, (538), 559.0, (676)

Bromley, London, 444.2, (1478), 396.7, (1320)

Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 443.9, (789), 418.0, (743)

Bridgend, Wales, 441.9, (652), 436.5, (644)

North Tyneside, North-east England, 441.9, (923), 471.1, (984)

Blaby, East Midlands, 438.5, (447), 539.5, (550)

Blackpool, North-west England, 437.2, (605), 409.7, (567)

Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 437.1, (517), 487.8, (577)

North Somerset, South-west England, 436.0, (940), 411.9, (888)

East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 435.3, (1494), 484.6, (1663)

Peterborough, Eastern England, 435.3, (882), 456.5, (925)

Carmarthenshire, Wales, 435.1, (827), 492.4, (936)

Monmouthshire, Wales, 434.0, (413), 571.6, (544)

Solihull, West Midlands, 433.1, (942), 404.2, (879)

Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 432.6, (794), 343.2, (630)

Ribble Valley, North-west England, 432.1, (268), 590.1, (366)

Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 431.9, (396), 620.5, (569)

Sedgemoor, South-west England, 431.8, (533), 445.5, (550)

Dacorum, Eastern England, 429.7, (668), 474.1, (737)

Chorley, North-west England, 429.0, (510), 454.3, (540)

Caerphilly, Wales, 426.5, (775), 461.1, (838)

Epping Forest, Eastern England, 423.7, (560), 392.7, (519)

Dartford, South-east England, 423.5, (483), 349.8, (399)

Trafford, North-west England, 422.2, (1003), 400.3, (951)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 422.0, (547), 468.3, (607)

Hertsmere, Eastern England, 421.9, (445), 404.9, (427)

Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 421.3, (295), 409.9, (287)

Havering, London, 420.5, (1096), 373.7, (974)

Babergh, Eastern England, 419.5, (389), 376.3, (349)

Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 417.4, (473), 369.7, (419)

Slough, South-east England, 417.2, (624), 415.8, (622)

Gateshead, North-east England, 415.9, (840), 397.6, (803)

Oxford, South-east England, 415.6, (630), 432.8, (656)

Hounslow, London, 415.1, (1128), 393.4, (1069)

East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 413.8, (450), 410.1, (446)

East Ayrshire, Scotland, 412.8, (502), 363.5, (442)

Moray, Scotland, 409.6, (392), 540.2, (517)

Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 409.1, (325), 422.9, (336)

North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 408.9, (418), 437.3, (447)

Kensington and Chelsea, London, 408.6, (641), 341.1, (535)

South Ribble, North-west England, 407.8, (453), 468.1, (520)

Salford, North-west England, 406.9, (1069), 417.2, (1096)

Angus, Scotland, 406.7, (471), 493.0, (571)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 406.6, (615), 383.5, (580)

Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 403.3, (397), 490.7, (483)

Bexley, London, 403.1, (1005), 351.8, (877)

Ealing, London, 400.8, (1364), 381.7, (1299)

Northampton, East Midlands, 399.5, (896), 394.1, (884)

Forest of Dean, South-west England, 398.4, (347), 460.4, (401)

Knowsley, North-west England, 398.2, (607), 367.3, (560)

Hyndburn, North-west England, 398.1, (323), 448.6, (364)

Mansfield, East Midlands, 397.8, (435), 374.9, (410)

Darlington, North-east England, 397.6, (427), 493.5, (530)

Derby, East Midlands, 397.2, (1020), 375.0, (963)

Lincoln, East Midlands, 396.8, (397), 484.8, (485)

Dudley, West Midlands, 396.8, (1279), 468.4, (1510)

Denbighshire, Wales, 396.2, (383), 483.1, (467)

St. Helens, North-west England, 395.4, (716), 449.5, (814)

Boston, East Midlands, 395.3, (280), 391.0, (277)

Amber Valley, East Midlands, 394.3, (508), 381.1, (491)

Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 393.2, (1042), 401.9, (1065)

Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 393.2, (951), 437.8, (1059)

Warwick, West Midlands, 392.7, (569), 384.4, (557)

Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 392.2, (237), 552.8, (334)

Wigan, North-west England, 392.2, (1297), 394.6, (1305)

Stafford, West Midlands, 391.7, (540), 462.1, (637)

Rochdale, North-west England, 391.7, (876), 455.6, (1019)

East Lothian, Scotland, 389.2, (420), 481.9, (520)

Barnet, London, 389.0, (1552), 358.1, (1429)

Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 388.5, (1366), 413.0, (1452)

East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 387.3, (372), 412.2, (396)

Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 386.0, (198), 428.9, (220)

Rugby, West Midlands, 385.0, (426), 385.0, (426)

Cheshire East, North-west England, 384.3, (1486), 426.2, (1648)

Broxbourne, Eastern England, 384.3, (375), 368.9, (360)

Swansea, Wales, 384.1, (947), 466.4, (1150)

Bury, North-west England, 383.8, (732), 403.2, (769)

Stroud, South-west England, 383.0, (463), 423.5, (512)

Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 382.6, (525), 385.5, (529)

Sefton, North-west England, 382.4, (1055), 406.7, (1122)

Daventry, East Midlands, 381.8, (332), 483.0, (420)

Conwy, Wales, 381.6, (451), 386.7, (457)

Tameside, North-west England, 381.3, (866), 405.1, (920)

Rossendale, North-west England, 380.8, (272), 453.6, (324)

Fife, Scotland, 380.6, (1424), 450.6, (1686)

Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 380.4, (386), 517.3, (525)

Broadland, Eastern England, 379.7, (501), 410.1, (541)

Bolsover, East Midlands, 378.8, (308), 378.8, (308)

Hillingdon, London, 378.3, (1169), 344.3, (1064)

Wirral, North-west England, 377.7, (1225), 393.1, (1275)

Waltham Forest, London, 377.3, (1045), 314.5, (871)

Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 377.0, (559), 532.7, (790)

Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 377.0, (273), 382.5, (277)

Bristol, South-west England, 376.5, (1754), 391.1, (1822)

Halton, North-west England, 376.1, (488), 437.7, (568)

Stockport, North-west England, 373.9, (1100), 356.6, (1049)

Croydon, London, 371.9, (1445), 284.1, (1104)

Fylde, North-west England, 371.9, (302), 352.2, (286)

Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 371.3, (921), 419.6, (1041)

Ashfield, East Midlands, 370.9, (476), 372.5, (478)

North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 369.9, (639), 493.8, (853)

Uttlesford, Eastern England, 367.6, (341), 433.4, (402)

Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 366.3, (1124), 338.6, (1039)

West Lindsey, East Midlands, 366.0, (352), 408.6, (393)

Sunderland, North-east England, 365.7, (1016), 361.4, (1004)

Breckland, Eastern England, 365.3, (516), 398.6, (563)

Northumberland, North-east England, 364.1, (1179), 415.4, (1345)

County Durham, North-east England, 361.6, (1928), 388.8, (2073)

South Holland, East Midlands, 359.9, (345), 436.1, (418)

Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 359.6, (710), 428.5, (846)

Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 358.9, (356), 297.4, (295)

Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 358.5, (704), 457.3, (898)

Aberdeen City, Scotland, 357.1, (818), 492.4, (1128)

Haringey, London, 355.9, (948), 331.1, (882)

Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 355.3, (513), 453.0, (654)

Swindon, South-west England, 354.9, (791), 363.9, (811)

Nottingham, East Midlands, 354.8, (1196), 325.1, (1096)

West Lancashire, North-west England, 354.6, (406), 377.3, (432)

Leicester, East Midlands, 351.7, (1245), 384.7, (1362)

Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 351.0, (355), 420.2, (425)

North Norfolk, Eastern England, 349.9, (368), 317.6, (334)

Lambeth, London, 349.9, (1126), 280.6, (903)

Stirling, Scotland, 349.7, (329), 512.3, (482)

East Suffolk, Eastern England, 344.3, (862), 372.2, (932)

Lewisham, London, 340.3, (1039), 275.1, (840)

West Lothian, Scotland, 338.9, (623), 350.3, (644)

Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 337.6, (354), 372.9, (391)

Brent, London, 337.4, (1106), 285.6, (936)

Fenland, Eastern England, 335.0, (342), 332.1, (339)

Redbridge, London, 335.0, (1024), 309.2, (945)

Burnley, North-west England, 334.7, (299), 310.0, (277)

North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 334.5, (1141), 397.5, (1356)

Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 334.1, (1045), 383.0, (1198)

Liverpool, North-west England, 332.1, (1662), 316.3, (1583)

Harrow, London, 328.9, (830), 312.7, (789)

York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 327.9, (692), 414.2, (874)

Herefordshire, West Midlands, 326.4, (632), 465.4, (901)

Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 324.6, (353), 542.6, (590)

Inverclyde, Scotland, 321.8, (248), 360.8, (278)

High Peak, East Midlands, 319.5, (296), 402.7, (373)

West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 318.1, (281), 388.3, (343)

Sandwell, West Midlands, 317.9, (1046), 328.8, (1082)

Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 316.9, (838), 363.1, (960)

Greenwich, London, 316.9, (916), 276.1, (798)

City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 316.3, (1669), 308.6, (1628)

Manchester, North-west England, 315.1, (1751), 321.2, (1785)

Lancaster, North-west England, 311.2, (461), 382.1, (566)

Bolton, North-west England, 310.5, (895), 367.7, (1060)

Birmingham, West Midlands, 310.5, (3541), 313.1, (3571)

Wyre, North-west England, 309.6, (350), 394.5, (446)

Oldham, North-west England, 309.3, (735), 292.9, (696)

South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 308.3, (989), 335.7, (1077)

Southwark, London, 307.2, (983), 233.7, (748)

Eden, North-west England, 307.0, (165), 373.9, (201)

Middlesbrough, North-east England, 306.5, (433), 310.0, (438)

Norwich, Eastern England, 300.3, (427), 308.1, (438)

Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 298.6, (448), 339.9, (510)

Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 298.0, (777), 358.9, (936)

Enfield, London, 297.1, (991), 261.1, (871)

Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 296.7, (198), 463.1, (309)

Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 295.8, (2363), 312.8, (2499)

South Norfolk, Eastern England, 295.7, (423), 296.4, (424)

Preston, North-west England, 292.1, (421), 311.5, (449)

Scottish Borders, Scotland, 291.6, (336), 350.6, (404)

Renfrewshire, Scotland, 290.4, (521), 293.8, (527)

Walsall, West Midlands, 287.7, (825), 324.0, (929)

Coventry, West Midlands, 286.3, (1086), 298.9, (1134)

Islington, London, 285.4, (708), 264.8, (657)

Ipswich, Eastern England, 285.3, (388), 347.8, (473)

South Tyneside, North-east England, 285.2, (431), 298.4, (451)

South Ayrshire, Scotland, 283.6, (318), 362.9, (407)

Hackney and City of London, London, 282.3, (824), 280.9, (820)

Barking and Dagenham, London, 279.8, (599), 240.5, (515)

Tower Hamlets, London, 279.2, (927), 238.0, (790)

Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 277.8, (1637), 318.9, (1879)

East Lindsey, East Midlands, 273.9, (389), 293.6, (417)

Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 273.2, (415), 354.2, (538)

Midlothian, Scotland, 270.5, (252), 299.5, (279)

Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 270.2, (420), 314.6, (489)

Camden, London, 269.8, (754), 268.0, (749)

Hartlepool, North-east England, 269.6, (253), 355.9, (334)

Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 269.6, (570), 256.8, (543)

Westminster, London, 269.4, (727), 250.9, (677)

North Ayrshire, Scotland, 268.2, (360), 290.5, (390)

South Lakeland, North-west England, 267.9, (281), 268.8, (282)

Allerdale, North-west England, 262.7, (257), 325.1, (318)

Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 259.9, (222), 382.8, (327)

Highland, Scotland, 253.6, (597), 373.4, (879)

Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 249.2, (1351), 261.4, (1417)

Dundee City, Scotland, 248.0, (369), 337.3, (502)

Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 245.4, (1083), 288.2, (1272)

Pendle, North-west England, 245.3, (226), 305.0, (281)

Copeland, North-west England, 241.0, (164), 285.1, (194)

Newham, London, 240.7, (855), 229.7, (816)

Glasgow City, Scotland, 237.1, (1507), 268.9, (1709)

Carlisle, North-west England, 221.1, (240), 305.0, (331)

Ceredigion, Wales, 218.1, (159), 267.5, (195)

Shetland Islands, Scotland, 209.9, (48), 498.5, (114)

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 143.4, (38), 154.7, (41)

Orkney Islands, Scotland, 116.1, (26), 227.7, (51)