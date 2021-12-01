Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
West End theatre ‘very healthy’ despite pandemic, says Mamma Mia! creator

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 7:10 pm
Judy Craymer (Ian West/PA)

West End theatre “feels very healthy” and is working hard to deal with the challenges of the pandemic, including the new Covid-19 variant, the creator of the musical Mamma Mia! has said.

Judy Craymer, 64, the producer who is also responsible for the hit film adaptation of the Abba musical and its sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, was speaking after collecting a CBE for her services to theatre and charity.

Ms Craymer said she was “honoured” by the recognition but added: “It was bittersweet because the theatres were closed.

“The last 18 months has all been about the reopening of the theatre. It is fantastic that the theatres are open again and that Mamma Mia! is back.

Judy Craymer is made a CBE (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“It has been a bit of a journey through lockdown but it is great to see that the audiences are coming back.”

She collected her honour from the Princess Royal in a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Speaking about the challenges the industry may face from the Omicron Covid-19 variant, she said: “We never stop thinking. Everyone is tested. Everything is very safe.

“We just have to go with the circumstances and move accordingly, but it is very good that the West End feels very healthy.

“Mamma Mia! has been such a big part of the economy, for the West End and for the UK, as an export and this award is something to share with the huge family of people who have worked on it, in London, the UK and all over the world.

“It is 23 years now and it is a show that makes you happy.”

Ms Craymer is working on bringing the life story of “rock chick supremo” Cher to movie screens.

She said the 75-year-old singer is an “inspiration” and is among the strong women she admires.

Cher starred in the Mamma Mia! sequel.

Ms Craymer said it was important to her that the CBE was also in recognition of her charity work with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and Target Ovarian Cancer.

She said: “Part of the journey of being involved in Mamma Mia! is that it has enabled me to help charities that I feel passionate about.

“Mamma Mia! is very much about strong women.

“It has lead actresses and so to have helped support two charities which work to combat these diseases is a great thing to have been able to do.”

